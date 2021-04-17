Hayner is outstanding asset to city

To the Editor:

The city of Troy and its citizens takes great pride in the many outstanding assets that make for a unique and desirable place to call home. Ask many citizens about the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center and the stories and memories will flow. They will tell you about their experiences that might include attending concerts of nationally known musicians as well as homegrown talent, displays of art from a variety of unique artists as well as local school children, celebrating a milestone such as weddings, birthdays, retirements, recognitions, using it for a backdrop for pictures ranging from with Santa Claus to graduation, walking through the house admiring the beautiful Christmas decorations, attending a club meeting, or enjoying a special event from Funk Parties to Mrs. Hayner’s Tea. They will tell you that most of these experiences were provided free of charge such as Lucky Lemonade concerts in the courtyard.

Yes, the THCC is an outstanding asset for the city and so that it can continue to serve the citizens I ask for your support, a yes vote for the renewal of the levy needed to continue all of these things. It is not a new tax and your support is needed so that this gem can continue as a wonderful place where more stories and memories will be created in the years to come.

Early voting has started so please go to the polls and vote Yes to “keep the lights on.”

— Sandra Ehrlich, President, Board of Governors Troy Hayner Cultural Center

Troy