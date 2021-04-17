Fire, police departments offer drug takeback options

TROY — The Troy Fire Department will offer medication disposal pouches to residents on Saturday, April 24, as part of National Prescription Drug Takeback Day.

The Troy Fire Department will receive 400 bags from RALI Ohio, a prescription drug abuse prevention organization. Bags will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis at all three Troy Fire stations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 24.

Residents can pick up a bag or bags to take home to destroy pills, patches, and liquids such as cough medicine. The bags are designed to destroy the drugs, once water is added and the bags are sealed. The sealed bags can be discarded in the regular trash.

Fire chief Matt Simmons said prescription pills languishing in cabinets are a common problem, especially for caregivers or residents who have lost a loved one.

“We are glad that the Troy Fire Department can continue to raise awareness of the opioid issues that face our community. We hope we can raise awareness of prescription opiates as a major contribution to Ohio’s opioid epidemic, and help those who have medications in their homes that they just don’t know what to do with,” Simmons said. “We plan to have these bags at our stations long into the future to give us one more avenue to combat potential drug abuse.”

While the fire department cannot accept drugs for on-site disposal, the Troy Police Department offers a secure pill disposal box at 124 E. Main St., available year-round during business hours. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office, as well as several area pharmacies, also provide drug drop-off programs.

Safe disposal of unused prescription medication can help prevent misuse of prescription pills. Because the chemicals and hormones contained in some medications are difficult to treat in wastewater, flushing medications down toilets or drains is not recommended.

For more information, contact the Troy Fire Department at (937) 335-5679 or the Troy Police Department at (937) 339-7525.