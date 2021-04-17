College briefs

Clawson selected as Lead Ambassador at Bluffton

BLUFFTON — Emily Clawson, of Troy, was selected as a Lead Ambassador for Bluffton University’s President’s Ambassador Program.

Starting in the 2021-22 academic year, Bluffton will launch the President’s Ambassador Program, a group of high-achieving students who will assist in recruiting prospective students, welcome and greet guests to campus, and engage with alumni and donors.

Clawson, a junior speech language pathology and audiology major, is the vice president of the Bluffton chapter of the National Student Speech Language Hearing Association, a Kit Guide for orientation, and a current student ambassador.

“I want to help prospective students feel welcome at Bluffton – just like I felt during my visit,” said Clawson. “I hope I can provide them with information to help make a college decision. I want to be part of something that could turn into everything for that student.”

Local students named to Bluffton dean’s list

BLUFFTON — Bluffton University has announced the dean’s list for undergraduate students for the fall 2020 term.

Students will a GPA of 3.6 or higher are eligible for the dean’s list.

Local students named to the list include Ryan Rose, of Tipp City; Amanda Setser, of Troy; and Emily Clawson, of Troy.

Students with a cumulative GPA of at least 3.75 based on 20 semester hours received dean’s list with distinction for continued high achievement.

Local students named to this list include Liz Deal, of Troy; and Erin Norman, of Pleasant Hill.

Larsen inducted into Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi

BATON ROUGE — Rachel Larsen, of Tipp City, was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Larsen was initiated at Bowling Green State University.

Larsen is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.