Brown purports to want to take care of Americans

Editor’s note: This letter is in response to Sherrod Brown, U.S. senator, representing Ohio, who writes frequent columns for the Miami Valley Today.

To the Editor:

Whenever I read one of your articles in the local paper you always talk about taking care of the American worker, which leads me to a couple of issues.

When Biden signed his executive order canceling the XL pipeline it directly destroyed 10,000 great-paying union jobs and destroyed countless other related jobs. But I don’t recall any comments from your office. No this was not for environmental reasons, the pipeline is more effective than using rail which is how this product will be continued to be shipped.

And there is the border disaster. Are you embarrassed by this mess yet? Trump’s plan may not have been perfect but at least there was some semblance of order versus the complete chaos we have now. This situation puts many of the immigrants at risk with the cartels and with the covid19 issues this could result in another super spreader. Most of these people have little education and many indigenous immigrants speak Mayan dialects and more frequently than not, little to no Spanish. Indigenous immigrants who do speak Spanish tend not be able to read or write the language, as most have never received any formal education. So many will end up competing with poorer American workers driving down their wages and will likely end up competing for the same low-income housing that always in short supply.

• From a March 2, 2021, Newsweek opinion by Alfonso Aguilar: The dangers that migrants face in their journey to our southern border are numerous and grave. Targeted by drug cartels and other criminal organizations, they are regularly victims of violent crime, including abduction, theft, extortion, torture and rape. Research suggests as many as 80 percent of Central American women and girls are raped on their journeys. The massive irregular flows of people towards the border make it easier for traffickers to smuggle women and children as part of the sex trade. Biden is quickly imposing the law of the jungle at, and south of, our border with Mexico, encouraging more lawless and chaotic movement of people, putting lives, especially those of women and children, at risk.

And our leaders? Biden has given the border assignment to Vice President Harris who is missing in action. Neither seems too concerned and has not even visited the border. Since there is the potential for a super spreader you would think that Dr. Fauci would be concerned. In a recent interview, he was asked if he is concerned that a crush of COVID-infected migrants will spread the disease further to Americans. His response was in part “I have more important things to do.”

— William Cox

Troy