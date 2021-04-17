Board asks for ‘Yes’ vote for Hayner renewal

To the Editor:

Thanks to the generosity of Mary Jane Hayner and the citizens of the Troy City School District, the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center has been the heart of the arts in Troy for the past 46 years. We are so fortunate to have this treasure, the Hayner Mansion, in our community and grateful that the citizens of Troy have continued to support the Hayner by voting “Yes” on the operating levy every five years.

In addition to maintaining the Hayner, keeping the lights on and supporting the staff, these are just a few of the many activities that go on at the Hayner: art classes for children and adults; home school art; summer art day camp; self-enrichment classes including computer, ancestry and organizational; year-round historic and fine art exhibits; annual student art show featuring Troy students; Art’s Alive Festival; Through Our Eyes Photography community exhibition; Drawing Room Chamber Series; Lucky Lemonade Series; Jazz in March; Friday’s on Prouty; Troy, Ohio Porchfest; Community Concert Series; student recitals; Hayner Hits the Road Travel Club; Friday Night Film Series; Holiday Open House; Mrs. Hayner’s Birthday Tea; Valentine Dinner and Show; Boo Bash; Poetry at Hayner and many more.

On an average, the Hayner Center hosts eight exhibits and over 75 community events each year that are mostly free to the public.

In addition, many clubs and organizations use Hayner for meeting rooms and individuals may rent Hayner for weddings or parties. All of these wonderful programs and events are possible because of your continued support and willingness to vote “Yes” for the Hayner 0.85 mill Renewal Levy on May 4t. This renewal will cost the owner of a $100,000 house just $21.49 per year. That’s less than 6 cents per day! Since this is a renewal levy, your taxes will not increase.

Your support is needed to preserve the Hayner mansion as a cultural resource for the present and as a historical legacy for future generations of the community. Join us in voting Yes to “keep the lights on” at Hayner on Tuesday, May 4, 2021! Early voting began Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at the Board of Elections in the Miami County Courthouse.

— The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center Board of Governors

Sandra Ehrlich, President

Ginny Beamish, Vice President

Marsha Hall, Secretary

Jim Riley, Treasurer

Sue Borchers

Jess Nielsen

Grant Kerber

Heidi Scribner

Jim Wilmath