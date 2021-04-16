Track/Tennis Roundup

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton boys and Milton-Union girls track and field teams won a tri-meet Thursday.

Boys team scores were Newton 74, Milton-Union 62.5, Troy Christian 37.5.

For Newton, Owen Via won the 800, 2:24.60 and 1,600, 5:08.36; Lane Kesling took the 400, 54.92 and 200, 24.97 and Dawson Hildebrand swept the shot put, 55-11 and discus, 142-11.

Also winning for the Indians were Henry Ballard, 300 hurdles, 57.78; Dylan Huber, long jump, 16-2; the 800 relay, 1:45.84; the 1,600 relay. 4:02.93 and the 3,200 relay, 10:24.26.

Winning for Milton-Union were Kyle Hultgren, 110 hurdles, 17.86; Eric Trittschuh, 3,200, 12:08.94 and Carter Tinnerman, pole vault, 10-6.

Winning for Troy Christian were Zach Weaver, 100, 11.86; Zach King, high jump, 5-6 and the 400 relay, 49.59.

Girls team scores were Milton-Union 67, Newton 56, Troy Christian 37.

Morgan Grudich had a big night for Milton-Union winning the 100 hurdles, 17.75; the high jump, 4-8 and the long jump, 15-9 3-4.

Also winning for Milton-Union were Annie Smith, 100, 13.94; Morgan Quisenberry, 300 hurdles, 56.03; Madelyn Johnson, 200, 29.01; and Kami Schatz, 3,200, 17:03.14.

For Newton, McKenna Downing swept the 1,600, 6:05.49 and 800, 2:50.63; while Natalee Carlin won the shot put, 30-0 and discus, 78-6.

Also winning for Newton were Rylie Resides, pole vault, 8-6 and the 1,600 relay, 5:05.61.

Winning for Troy Christian were Hope Carroll, 400, 1:12.38; the 400 relay, 58.04; and the 800 relay, 2:04.16.

Piqua splits

with Greenville

GREENVILLE — On Wednesday, the Piqua boys and girls track and field teams split a dual meet with Greenville.

The Piqua boys won 67-53.

Elijah Frazier swept the 110 hurdles, 20.68 and 300 hurdles, 46.61.

Also winning for Piqua were Tate Kuhlman, 800, 2:30.34; Caven Wiles, 200, 25.17; Tate Adams, high jump, 5-0; Caleb Lyons, shot put, 43-9 1-4; Mason Osborne, discus, 121-6 and the 400 relay, 49.15.

Greenville won the girls meet 87-30.

Winning for Piqua were Cassie Schrubb, 400, 1:10.44; Camilla Nicholas, long jump, 16-10 and Izzy King, shot put, 30-9 1-2.

TENNIS

Piqua loses

to Stebbins

PIQUA — The Piqua tennis team lost 5-0 to Stebbins Thursday in MVL play.

In singles, Cael Barr lost 6-4, 6-3; Stephen Dolder lost 6-1, 6-1 and Noah Baker lost 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, Seth Foster and Phillip Rossman lost 6-1, 6-2 and Seth Staley and Noah Ruley lost 6-3, 6-1.