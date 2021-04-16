Thursday Softball Roundup

CASSTOWN — The Kirby cousins played longball Thursday to help Miami East pick up a 12-10 win over Ansonia in CCC action.
Kyleigh Kirby was 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs and Kiera Kirby was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs.
Madison Maxson was 2-for-5 with a double and three RBIs, Kalli Teeters scored three runs and Reagan Howell, Kaitlyn Roop and Rachel Haak were all 2-for-4.
Annabelle Penny, Kyleigh Kirby and Teeters combined to strikeout five and walk five on the mound.
Buccs handle
Bees in CCC
COVINGTON — The Covington softball team posted a 14-2 win over Bethel Thursday in CCC play.
Mara Newhouse was 3-for-3 with two doubles and six RBIs for Covington, while Haylie Jackson had a solo home run.
Allie Garman was 3-for-3 and scored four runs, Nigella Reck had a double, scored three runs and had two RBIs and Meg Rogers was 2-for-4.
Meg Rogers pitched a six-hitter, striking out six and walking one.
For Bethel, Rhyan Reittinger was 2-for-3 with a triple and Liv Reittinger was 2-for-3 with a double.
Bradford gets
home victory
BRADFORD — The Bradford softball team bounced back quickly Thursday with a 7-0 win over Preble Shawnee in non-conference action to improve to 9-1 on the season.
Skipp Miller hurled a no-hitter, striking out 16 and walking one.
Izzy Hamilton was 2-for-3 with a double and Austy Miller was 2-for-4 with a double.
Buzz Brewer was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs and Emma Canan had a double.
Newton softball
loses in CCC
LEWISBURG — The Newton softball team lost 15-5 to Tri-County North Thursday.
Ashlyn Deeter was 2-for-3 with a double for Newton, who hosts the Cancer Classic this weekend.
Laci Miller took the loss on the mound.