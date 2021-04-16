Thursday Softball Roundup

CASSTOWN — The Kirby cousins played longball Thursday to help Miami East pick up a 12-10 win over Ansonia in CCC action.

Kyleigh Kirby was 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs and Kiera Kirby was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs.

Madison Maxson was 2-for-5 with a double and three RBIs, Kalli Teeters scored three runs and Reagan Howell, Kaitlyn Roop and Rachel Haak were all 2-for-4.

Annabelle Penny, Kyleigh Kirby and Teeters combined to strikeout five and walk five on the mound.

COVINGTON — The Covington softball team posted a 14-2 win over Bethel Thursday in CCC play.

Mara Newhouse was 3-for-3 with two doubles and six RBIs for Covington, while Haylie Jackson had a solo home run.

Allie Garman was 3-for-3 and scored four runs, Nigella Reck had a double, scored three runs and had two RBIs and Meg Rogers was 2-for-4.

Meg Rogers pitched a six-hitter, striking out six and walking one.

For Bethel, Rhyan Reittinger was 2-for-3 with a triple and Liv Reittinger was 2-for-3 with a double.

BRADFORD — The Bradford softball team bounced back quickly Thursday with a 7-0 win over Preble Shawnee in non-conference action to improve to 9-1 on the season.

Skipp Miller hurled a no-hitter, striking out 16 and walking one.

Izzy Hamilton was 2-for-3 with a double and Austy Miller was 2-for-4 with a double.

Buzz Brewer was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs and Emma Canan had a double.

LEWISBURG — The Newton softball team lost 15-5 to Tri-County North Thursday.

Ashlyn Deeter was 2-for-3 with a double for Newton, who hosts the Cancer Classic this weekend.

Laci Miller took the loss on the mound.