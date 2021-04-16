Thursday Baseball Roundup

WEST CARROLLTON — The Troy baseball team dropped to 6-4 overall and 6-2 in the MVL with a 4-2 loss at West Carrollton Thursday.
Ryder Kirtley was 2-for-4 for the Trojans and Caleb Fogarty was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Nick Garber went the distance on the mound, hurling a six-hitter while striking out four and walking four.
Bethel blanks
Covington
COVINGTON — The Bethel baseball team handed Covington its first CCC loss Thursday, topping the Buccs 7-0.
Spencer Briggs pitched a two-hitter, striking out nine and walking one.
Ryan Dilbeck was 2-for-4 and Luke Gray was 2-for-3.
For Covington, Jensen Wagoner, Jake Dilley and Cooper Jay combined on an eight-hitter, striking out 11 and walking one.
East gets
CCC win
CASSTOWN — The Miami East baseball team remained unbeaten in the CCC and improved to 7-1 with a 10-3 victory over Ansonia Thursday.
Austin Francis was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Garrett LeMaster was 3-for-4 with two triples and two RBIs.
Nathan Woolley was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Tyler Kirby and Conor Apple were both 2-for-4 with a double.
Jonah Ellis added two RBIs.
Gage Butz and Francis combined on a four-hitter, striking out 11 and walking five.
Newton handles
North in CCC
LEWISBURG — The Newton baseball team improved to 8-1 with a 10-4 win at Tri-County North Thursday.
Carson Knupp was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Ross Ferrell was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
Alex Koon had two RBIs, Mitchell Montgomery was 2-for-3 and John Willoughby was 2-for-4.
Colin Tackett pitched a six-hitter, striking out three and walking one.
Bradford drops
home game
BRADFORD — The Bradford baseball team lost to Preble Shawnee 4-2 Thursday in non-conference action.
Taven Leach pitched a seven-hitter, striking out eight.
Lehman pounds
Trotwood 29-0
SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic baseball team picked up a 29-0 win over Trotwood-Madison Thursday.
Alex Keller was 3-for-5 with a home run, three runs scored and four RBIs, while Nathan Sollmann slugged a grand slam.
Sollman was 2-for-6 with seven RBIs and Ethan Stiver was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Will Voisard had two RBIs and scored three runs, Jon Vanskiver scored three runs, David Rossman was 2-for-2 with a triple, three runs scored and three RBIs and Seth Kennedy was 2-for-2 with a double.
JD Barhorst was 2-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and four RBIs, David Brunner was 3-for-5 with a double and three runs scored, Hayden Sever scored three runs and had two RBIs and Seth Knapke doubled.
Brunner pitched a one-hitter, striking out 11 and walking two.
Milton gets
SWBL win
WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union baseball team got past Carlisle 6-5 Thursday.
Ben Schommer was 2-for-2 and Nathan Morter Jr. was 2-for-3.
Peyton Nichols was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Mckinah Rupp was 2-for-4.
Micah Russell and Devin Lambert combined on a six-hitter, striking out two and walking five.