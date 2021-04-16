Thursday Baseball Roundup

WEST CARROLLTON — The Troy baseball team dropped to 6-4 overall and 6-2 in the MVL with a 4-2 loss at West Carrollton Thursday.

Ryder Kirtley was 2-for-4 for the Trojans and Caleb Fogarty was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.

Nick Garber went the distance on the mound, hurling a six-hitter while striking out four and walking four.

Bethel blanks

Covington

COVINGTON — The Bethel baseball team handed Covington its first CCC loss Thursday, topping the Buccs 7-0.

Spencer Briggs pitched a two-hitter, striking out nine and walking one.

Ryan Dilbeck was 2-for-4 and Luke Gray was 2-for-3.

For Covington, Jensen Wagoner, Jake Dilley and Cooper Jay combined on an eight-hitter, striking out 11 and walking one.

East gets

CCC win

CASSTOWN — The Miami East baseball team remained unbeaten in the CCC and improved to 7-1 with a 10-3 victory over Ansonia Thursday.

Austin Francis was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Garrett LeMaster was 3-for-4 with two triples and two RBIs.

Nathan Woolley was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Tyler Kirby and Conor Apple were both 2-for-4 with a double.

Jonah Ellis added two RBIs.

Gage Butz and Francis combined on a four-hitter, striking out 11 and walking five.

Newton handles

North in CCC

LEWISBURG — The Newton baseball team improved to 8-1 with a 10-4 win at Tri-County North Thursday.

Carson Knupp was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Ross Ferrell was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.

Alex Koon had two RBIs, Mitchell Montgomery was 2-for-3 and John Willoughby was 2-for-4.

Colin Tackett pitched a six-hitter, striking out three and walking one.

Bradford drops

home game

BRADFORD — The Bradford baseball team lost to Preble Shawnee 4-2 Thursday in non-conference action.

Taven Leach pitched a seven-hitter, striking out eight.

Lehman pounds

Trotwood 29-0

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic baseball team picked up a 29-0 win over Trotwood-Madison Thursday.

Alex Keller was 3-for-5 with a home run, three runs scored and four RBIs, while Nathan Sollmann slugged a grand slam.

Sollman was 2-for-6 with seven RBIs and Ethan Stiver was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Will Voisard had two RBIs and scored three runs, Jon Vanskiver scored three runs, David Rossman was 2-for-2 with a triple, three runs scored and three RBIs and Seth Kennedy was 2-for-2 with a double.

JD Barhorst was 2-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and four RBIs, David Brunner was 3-for-5 with a double and three runs scored, Hayden Sever scored three runs and had two RBIs and Seth Knapke doubled.

Brunner pitched a one-hitter, striking out 11 and walking two.

Milton gets

SWBL win

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union baseball team got past Carlisle 6-5 Thursday.

Ben Schommer was 2-for-2 and Nathan Morter Jr. was 2-for-3.

Peyton Nichols was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Mckinah Rupp was 2-for-4.

Micah Russell and Devin Lambert combined on a six-hitter, striking out two and walking five.