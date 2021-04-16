Couple celebrates 50 years

PIQUA — John and Evelyn Mahrt, of Piqua, will celebrate 50 years of marriage on April 17, 2021.

John and the former Evelyn Perrée were married on April 17, 1971, at Assumption Church in Dayton. The couple were childhood sweethearts and grew up together in Dayton. They moved to Piqua in 1987.

They are the parents of Jack and Kristine Mahrt, of Long Beach, California; Nick Mahrt, of Piqua; Dustin and Sarah Mahrt, of Gahanna; and Scott Mahrt, of International Falls, Minnesota. They have one granddaughter, Eliana Mahrt, of Gahanna.

John and Evelyn plan to celebrate with a family reunion in June following their second honeymoon.