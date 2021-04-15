Woman dies following crash

Staff report

NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP — A woman has died as the result of an accident Thursday where a car and tractor collided.

Tina Steuver, 83, of Greenville, died at Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) as a result of her injuries.

Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the report of a traffic collision with injury at 3:18 p.m. Wednesday in the area of West US Route 36 and State Route 721 in Newberry Township, Miami County, according to reports.

After investigating the scene, it was determined a large John Deere tractor headed south on State Route 721 entered the path of a Nissan sedan, driven by Steuver, heading east on West US Route 36. Neither the tractor nor oncoming Nissan was able to avoid the collision, the report states.

Steuver was transported to UVMC by Bradford Fire and EMS, according to the report. Steuver sustained several compound fractures to her lower extremities, which required transport to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight. Due to mechanical issues by CareFlight however, EMS met a secondary CareFlight at Upper Valley Medical Center for transport. However, Steuver succumbed to her injuries while at UVMC and was pronounced deceased.

The report says the driver of the John Deere tractor was evaluated and released on scene by Bradford Fire and Rescue.

This case is pending further investigation, according to reports.