Two share low gross in Wednesday League scramble

PIQUA — The Wednesday Industrial League at Echo Hills Golf Course held its opening night scramble.

Sharing low gross with 31 were Team Merrill Lynch Wealth Management (Chris Garrity, Don Larger, Eric Heckman and Marv Cool) and Team Realtor Janie Branson (Brian Robbins, Ron Pearson, Ryan Pearson, Chris Carlson).

First low net with 21.75 was Team Smitty’s Bike Shop (Dave Cox, Andy Cox, Jeff Cox, Adam Fair).

Second low net with 22.5 was Team Long Shots (Scott Fries, Doug Cantrell, Jeff Shroyer, Dave Jaquemin).