Troy named Tree City USA for 35th year

TROY — The city of Troy was again named a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation in honor of its commitment to effective city forest management. This will be the 35th consecutive year that the city has received the title.

The Tree City USA program celebrates more than 3,400 cities in the United States for their commitment to the management and accessibility of trees. In order to qualify, cities must meet four qualifications: maintaining a tree board or department, having a community tree care ordinance, having a forestry budget of at least $2 per capita, and celebrating Arbor Day.

Troy’s tree preservation and management programs are handled under city of Troy Certified Arborist and Park Department Superintendent Jeremy Drake. The Park Department assists in planting, re-planting, and caring for trees on parks and public properties, and provides guidance on appropriate planting for residents and contractors.

“Tree City USA communities see the impact an urban forest has in a community first hand,” said Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation. “The trees planted and cared for by Troy are ensuring that generations to come will enjoy a better quality of life, bring residents together, and create a sense of civic pride.”

Mayor Robin Oda was presented on April 12 with an award from the city of Montgomery, the host of this year’s Ohio Tree City USA Awards program. Wendi van Buren, a naturalist with the ‎Ohio Department of Natural Resources, visited the mayor’s office to deliver the award and congratulations from ODNA and the Tree City USA program.