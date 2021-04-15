Tippecanoe baseball coach Bruce Cahill picks up 700th win

TIPP CITY — Tipecanoe baseball coach Bruce Cahill picked up his 700th win Wednesday in a 12-6 victtory over Piqua in MVL action as the Red Devils improved to 8-0.

Cahill, who has coached for 35 years has a record of 700-293.

He has won 20 conference titles, 16 sectional titles, eight district titles, had 65 players go on to play at the college level and had four players drafted in the MLB draft.

Jonny Baileys swung the big bat for the Red Devils, going 3-for-3 with a double, a home run, four runs scored and four RBIs.

Brayden Bottles had a double and scored three runs and Troy Taylor scored three runs.

Clay Vaughn was 2-for-2 with three RBIs, Matt Salmon had two RBIs and Josh Dietz was 2-for-4.

Baileys, Trey Davis, Mason Hughes and Taylor combined on the pitching effort.

They allowed seven hits, striking out five and walking six.

Lehman gets

NWCC win

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic baseball team took advantage of seven Upper Scioto Valley errors and 12 walks in a 14-4 win over the Rams Wednesday.

Alex Keller was 2-for-3 with three runs scored, a double and three RBIs.

Ethan Stiver and Jon Vanskiver both had two RBIs.

David Rossman pitched a five-hitter, striking out eight and walking three..

Milton falls

to Brookville

BROOKVILLE — The Brookville baseball team edged Milton-Union 10-9 Wednesday in SWBL action.

Nathan Morter Jr. was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs.

Peyton Nichols was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Ben Schommer had two RBIs.

Nathan Thompson and Mckinah Rupp were both 2-for-5.

Nick Walters, Michael Russell and Rupp combined to strikeout four and walk seven.

SOFTBALL

Covington

tops Troy

COVINGTON — The Covington softball team recorded an 11-9 win over Troy Wednesday.

For Covington, Nigella Reck was 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and five RBIs and Meg Rogers was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.

Mara Newhouse was 3-for-4 with a double and Rai’Shell Reed had a double.

Erika Gostomsky and Rogers combined to strikeout five and walk two.

Lauren Fonner had a home run and three RBIs for Troy.

Allyson Burns was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Briana Lavender was 2-for-3 with a double.

Erin Bruce was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a double.

Lilly James and Abby Welbaum combined to strikeout eight and walk two.

Tipp softball

beats Piqua

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe softball team defeated Piqua 18-8 Wednesday in MVL action.

Piqua had an early 8-3 lead before the Red Devils rallied.

Sidney Unger was 4-for-4 with a triple, three runs scored and two RBIs.

Corinn Siefring was 4-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs and Emma Davis was 4-for-5 with a double and four RBIs.

Kailey Bryson was 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs, Kaitlyn Husic was 2-for-4 with a double and three runs scored, Ashley Aselage was 2-for-2 with four runs scored and a double and Mackenzie Foster had a double.

Savannah Wead and Anna Quinn combined on the pitching effort, striking out four and walking three.

Bird no-hits

Yellow Springs

BRANDT — Alyson Bird pitched a five-inning no-hitter as the Bethel softball team defeated Yellow Springs 19-0.

Bird struck out 10 and walked three and helped herself by scoring three runs.

Rhyan Reittinger was 3-for-4 with four RBIs and Liv Reittinger was 3-for-4 with a double, triple and three RBIs.

Lily Williams was 2-for-2 with two RBIs, Paige Kearns had a double and scored three runs and Kendall Wilson and Macy Hawk each had two RBIs.