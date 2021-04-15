MEHS presents ‘The Theory of Relativity’ this weekend

CASSTOWN — Miami East High School students will present the 2021 musical production of “The Theory of Relativity” this weekend.

Through a seemingly unrelated collection of songs, scenes, and monologues, “The Theory of Relativity” introduces an array of college students experiencing the joys and heartbreaks, the liaisons and losses, the inevitability and the wonder of human connection. Following a difficult year spent apart, “The Theory of Relativity” is a moving look at our surprisingly interconnected lives.

Presented this weekend, Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m., to a limited in-person audience, this year’s production can be viewed via live stream on on-demand. Ticketing for both streaming options is available at showtix4u.com/events/20870. All streaming tickets are $4 plus service fees.

Cast members for this year’s show include Hayden Dennis, Kayly Fetters, Paetyn Greve, Cora Kinard, Olivia Latchney, Jasmyn Maingi, Evan Massie, Adi Richter, Jacob Riley, Kara Riley, Amelia Schwartz, Faith Thomas, Kierstin Thomas, Daniel Tucker, Izzy Waite.

The production staff includes; Light and sound, Carter Gilbert; live stream and sound, Chase Hurst; vocal director, Frank Fahrer; guitar, Ryan Stoll; pianist, Ken DeWeese; director, Kristy Hurst; and co-director, Ken DeWeese.