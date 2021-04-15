Commissioners recognize Child Abuse Prevention Month

By Aimee Hancock

TROY — The Board of Miami County Commissioners honored National Child Abuse Prevention Month during its regular session Thursday afternoon by recognizing the county’s children services division.

Several children’s services staff members were in attendance Thursday. Commissioners asked them to stand for a round of applause and shared appreciation for the work they do each day to keep children in Miami County safe from abuse.

National Child Abuse Prevention Month recognizes the importance of families and communities working together to strengthen families to prevent child abuse and neglect.

According to Commissioner Ted Mercer, Miami County Child Protective Services investigated 414 referrals of child abuse and neglect within the county in 2020.

“All of us citizens who care about children have the opportunity and responsibility to report suspected abuse or neglect,” Mercer said. “It’s not your responsibility to do the investigation, but it’s your opportunity to step into the life of a child and maybe save them from abuse that’s going on.”

Shortly after Thursday’s meeting, all three commissioners, as well as members of Miami County Children Services, placed pinwheels on the southwest corner of the Courthouse lawn to represent some of those 414 reported cases of child abuse.

“As commissioners, we want to thank our entire staff at Children Services for being on the front lines and combating this child abuse and neglect,” Mercer said. “We’re so grateful for our dedicated workforce. On behalf of the Board of Commissioners, we say thank you.”

The placement of pinwheels was done in support of Pinwheels for Prevention, a program sponsored by Prevent Child Abuse Ohio and Ohio Children’s Trust Fund. The pinwheels represent the adults who provided a voice and advocated for children in Miami County, and also serve as representation of children growing up in stable, loving homes.

Also during Thursday’s meeting:

• Commissioners accepted a proposal from architect Candace Goodall, of Troy, for the preliminary design of the proposed multi-facility structure at the Miami County Fairgrounds. The cost shall not exceed $105 per hour, with the expectation that Goodall’s services will utilize 52 billed hours or a maximum of $5,250. Other expenses could be included in the preliminary design package, such as a preliminary construction estimate at a cost of $1,500, and a 3D presentation rendering at a cost of up to $3,000. The overall total cost is not to exceed $9,750, to be billed on an hourly basis.

• Commissioners approved the environmental review for the FY 2017-2022 HUD Five-Year Capital Fund Grant Program on behalf of the Miami Metropolitan Housing Authority.

• County Engineer Paul Huelskamp was re-appointed to a three-year term on the District 11 Integrating Committee, with said term to be effective June 1, 2021, through May 31, 2024. Britt Havenar was re-appointed as Huelskamp’s alternate on said committee.

• Commissioners authorized employee requisitions for two open positions: one full-time human resources generalist, with a pay range from $20.77 to $32.06, dependent on experience; and one full-time human resources coordinator, with a pay range from $17.96 to $27.73, dependent on experience.

• A bid date for the Courthouse stone patch replacement project was set for Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 1:35 p.m. in the Commissioners Meeting Room, Miami County Safety Building, 201 W. Main St.

• A bid opening was held for the Brandt Water Tower painting and upgrades project. Sixteen bids were received.