Area briefs

Auction for literacy offered

TROY — An online Auction for Literacy, sponsored by the Altrusa Club of Troy, will open Friday, April 16, and close Sunday, April 25, at event.gives/troyaltrusaauction.

Proceeds from the auction will be used to fund literacy grants.

Grants that promote literacy and reading in the community also will be awarded from funds raised. Those wishing to apply for a grant can contact rzjacobs416@gmail.com for an application. Applications must be postmarked no later than May 31, 2021.

Y offers SNL event

PIQUA — The Miami County YMCA Piqua Branch is offering a Saturday Night Live — Gym & Swim event on Saturday, April 14 for youth in kindergarten through sixth grade. This will be a fun-filled night with gym games, swimming, and the activity center. Drop off begins at 5:30 p.m. and pick up is at 8 p.m.

Register at the Piqua branch or over the phone at (937) 773-9622. The cost is $10 for members and $16 for non-members. Registration is limited.

For more information, contact Jaime Hull at (937 773-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.

Virtual documentary screening set

TROY—We The People Miami County will host a virtual documentary screening and panel discussion about the influence of big money and corporate power on public policy at 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 12.

The program will begin with the 30-minute documentary “Legalize Democracy.” A panel discussion will follow and feature three Troy residents, including Kane Feltner, activist and member of Troy’s Human Relations Commission; Bill Rozell, a retired state auditor now serving as a Troy councilman; and John Scott, pastor of True Vine Church in Piqua. The panel will include Columbus resident Sandy Bolzenius, Army veteran and affiliate coordinator of Central Ohio Move to Amend.

The event is free and open to the public. To make a reservation and receive a Zoom link, go to movetoamend.org/troy_oh_perspectives_on_democracy.

Based in Troy, We The People Miami County is a partner of Move to Amend, a national, nonprofit, nonpartisan grassroots coalition working for a constitutional amendment that gets big money out of politics and makes clear constitutional rights belong to human beings only.

For questions or more information about We the People Miami County, contact wethepeoplemiamicounty@gmail.com.

Drug take-back set

TROY — Miami County Sheriff’s Office staff will be at the Miami County Sanitary Engineer’s Office, 2200 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24, collecting old, expired, and unused pills. Staff will be offering curbside drop-off service. The public is requested to place the pills in a clear plastic baggie prior to drop-off. No liquids or sharps will be accepted. The pills are later disposed of in an environmentally safe manner by the Drug Enforcement Administration.