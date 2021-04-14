Tuesday’s Tennis and Track Roundup

VANDALIA — The Troy tennis team picked up a 4-1 win over Butler to remain unbeaten in MVL play on Tuesday.

Troy swept the singles matches.

Noah George defeated Kristof Manni 6-3, 6-4; Wyatt Hench defeated Trent Luken 6-4, 7-6 (4) and Matt Bess defeated George Schroerluke 6-2, 7-6 (3).

In doubles, Henry Johnston and Genki Masunaga defeated Nolan Baker and Charlie Stiver 6-1, 6-0 and Aiden Miller and Eli Monnin lost to Lance White and Domminic Fiori 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.

Piqua gets

first win

WEST CARROLLTON — The Piqua boys tennis team picked up its first win with a 4-1 victory over West Carrollton Tuesday.

“Stephen Dolder fought hard to win his second singles match after losing the first set,” Piqua coach Waytt Heinz said. “Both doubles teams put aggressive net play from practice into play today as they brought home a win.”

In singles, Cael Barr lost to Bernal 6-3, 6-0; Dolder defeated Cumbazica 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 and Lance Staley defeated Barreto 6-0, 6-1.

In doubles, Seth Foster and Noah Ruley defeated Arellano and Carpenter 6-2, 6-2 and Ayden Black and Phillip Rossman defeated Tharp and Brewer 6-0, 6-0.

Tipp sweeps

track meet

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe boys and girls track and field teams swept a tri-meet Tuesday.

Tipp boys won with 64 and Troy was second with 35.

Winning for Tipp were Ben Brunswick, 1,600, 5:06.38; Allan Murray, 400, 56.39; Kalib Tolle, 800, 2:11.16; Gannon Owen, 3,200, 10:30.94; Grayson Ring, high jump, 6-2 Oliver Murray, pole vault, 10-0; and the 3,200 relay, 9:01.27.

Orlando Savage led Troy, sweeping the 100, 12.09 and 200, 25.02.

Also winning for Troy were Devon Howard-Strobel, discus, 116-6; the 400 relay, 49.80 and the 800 relay, 1:46.04.

Tipp girls had 62 points and Troy was third with 29.

Winning for Tipp were Adyson Barton, 400, 69.08; Shelby Hept, 800, 2:35.46; Annie Sinning, 3,200, 11:56.81; Kaylee Smith, high jump, 4-6 and Brianna Howard, discus, 92-2.

Winning for Troy were Sophie Floyd, long jump, 14-0; Amaya McCoy, shot put, 29-6 and Ally Wolfe, pole vault, 8-6.