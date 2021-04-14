Tuesday Softball Roundup

FAIRBORN — The Troy softball team improved to 8-3 by pounding Fairborn 16-3 Tuesday.
Lauren Fonner was 3-for-5 with four RBIs and a double and Allyson Burns was 3-for-5 with a double, triple and three runs scored.
Brian Lavender was 2-for-3 with a triple and four runs scored and Ashley Kloeker was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Abby Welbaum was 2-for-5 with two RBIs and Elise McCann was 3-for-5.
Lilly Jamess and Welbaum combined on a seven-hitter, striking out two and walking five.
Tipp stays
perfect in MVL
WEST CARROLLTON — The Tippecanoe softball team went on the road and recorded a 9-3 win over West Carrollton Tuesday to stay unbeaten in the MVL.
Piqua gets
second win
XENIA — The Piqua softball team earned a split with Xenia and got its second win of the season Tuesday with an 11-10 victory in MVL action.
Piqua opened a 10-1 lead and held on for the win.
East girls
get 14-8 win
NEW MADISON — The Miami East softball team picked up a 14-8 win over Tri-Village in CCC action Tuesday.
Kayly Fetters was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Madison Maxson was 2-for-3 with three runs scored.
Kalli Teeters scored five runs.
Three Viking pitchers combined to strikeout six and walk three.
Newton has
big inning
PLEASANT HIL — The Newton girls softball team used a six-run fourth inning to defeat National Trail 6-4 Tuesday in CCC play.
Laci Miller pitched a five-hitter, striking out three and walking one.
Miller helped herself at the plate with a double and Ashlyn Deeter was 2-for-4 with a double.
Milton rolls
to easy win
MONROE — The Milton-Union softball team cruised to a 16-0 win over Monroe Tuesday.
Carley Zimmer pitched a two-hitter, striking out three.
Madison Jones was 2-for-4 with a double and Taylor Falb was 3-for-5.
Jenna Booher had two RBIs and Mackenzie Beam scored three runs.
Abby Oaks was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Malia Johns was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.