Tuesday Softball Roundup

FAIRBORN — The Troy softball team improved to 8-3 by pounding Fairborn 16-3 Tuesday.

Lauren Fonner was 3-for-5 with four RBIs and a double and Allyson Burns was 3-for-5 with a double, triple and three runs scored.

Brian Lavender was 2-for-3 with a triple and four runs scored and Ashley Kloeker was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.

Abby Welbaum was 2-for-5 with two RBIs and Elise McCann was 3-for-5.

Lilly Jamess and Welbaum combined on a seven-hitter, striking out two and walking five.

Tipp stays

perfect in MVL

WEST CARROLLTON — The Tippecanoe softball team went on the road and recorded a 9-3 win over West Carrollton Tuesday to stay unbeaten in the MVL.

Piqua gets

second win

XENIA — The Piqua softball team earned a split with Xenia and got its second win of the season Tuesday with an 11-10 victory in MVL action.

Piqua opened a 10-1 lead and held on for the win.

East girls

get 14-8 win

NEW MADISON — The Miami East softball team picked up a 14-8 win over Tri-Village in CCC action Tuesday.

Kayly Fetters was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Madison Maxson was 2-for-3 with three runs scored.

Kalli Teeters scored five runs.

Three Viking pitchers combined to strikeout six and walk three.

Newton has

big inning

PLEASANT HIL — The Newton girls softball team used a six-run fourth inning to defeat National Trail 6-4 Tuesday in CCC play.

Laci Miller pitched a five-hitter, striking out three and walking one.

Miller helped herself at the plate with a double and Ashlyn Deeter was 2-for-4 with a double.

Milton rolls

to easy win

MONROE — The Milton-Union softball team cruised to a 16-0 win over Monroe Tuesday.

Carley Zimmer pitched a two-hitter, striking out three.

Madison Jones was 2-for-4 with a double and Taylor Falb was 3-for-5.

Jenna Booher had two RBIs and Mackenzie Beam scored three runs.

Abby Oaks was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Malia Johns was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.