Tuesday Baseball Roundup

FAIRBORN — The Troy baseball team escaped with a 4-3 win over Fairborn Tuesday to remain unbeaten in MVL play.

The Trojans were scheduled to host Fairborn on Wednesday.

Ryder Kirtley went 2-for-3 for the Trojans in the game.

Andrew Helman scored on a wild pitch in the fourth inning to break a 3-3 tie and provide the winning run.

Brian Allen, Tim Malott and Connor Hutchinson combined on a four-hitter, striking out eight and walking four.

Salmon Ks 17

in Tipp win

WEST CARROLLTON — Tippecanoe pitcher Matt Salmon had a big game in Tippecanoe’s 2-0 win over West Carrollton Tuesday to keep the Red Devils unbeaten.

Salmon pitched a three-hitter and struck out 17 without walking a batter.

He had a double at the plate and Jonathan Baileys added a triple.

Piqua gets

another win

XENIA — The Piqua baseball team won its third straight game Tuesday, completing a sweep of Xenia with a 5-3 win.

Blane Ouhl was 2-for-3 with a triple and Brayden Offenbacher was 2-for-4.

Trenton Rudd had a double and two RBIs and Brady Ouhl doubled.

Zane Pratt pitched an eighth-hitter, striking out seven.

Buccs get

past Tigers

ANSONIA — Jakob Hamilton pitched another gem on the mound and David Robinson drove in the game’s only run as Covington defeated Ansonia 1-0 to remain unbeaten in CCC play.

Hamilton pitched a four-hit shutout, striking out 15 and walking two.

In the fourth inning, Robinson singled in Avery Rench with the game’s only run.

Rench was 2-for-3 at the plate and Jenson Wagoner was 2-for-4.

East gets

CCC win

NEW MADISON — The Miami East baseball team cruised to a 15-0 win at Tri-Village Tuesday to remain unbeaten in CCC play.

Tyler Kirby pitched a three-hitter, striking out 12 and walking two.

Austin Francis was 2-for-3 with two doubles and four RBIs and Garrett LeMaster was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.

Gage Butz was 2-for-3 with a double and scored four runs an Jonah Ellis was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.

Nathan Woolley was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Conor Apple was 2-for-4.

Newton stays

on winning ‘Trail’

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton baseball team improved to 8-1 with a 5-2 victory over National Trail Tuesday.

Harold Oburn had a double and Ross Ferrell and Alex Koon combined on a seven-hitter, striking out 11 and walking five.

Bees pound

Madison 15-1

BRANDT — The Bethel baseball team picked up a 15-1 win over Middletown Madison Tuesday in non-conference action.

Noah McCann was 2-for-2 with four RBIs.

Brayden Peake was 2-for-2 with three runs scored and Spencer Briggs had two RBIs.

Three pitchers combined on a three-hitter, striking out three and walking two.

Bradford drops

CCC game

BRADFORD — The Bradford baseball team lost to Arcanum 14-2 Tuesday in CCC action.

Gage Wills was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and Landon Monnin was 2-for-3.

Gage Wills and Taven Leach combined on an eight-hitter, striking out five and walking six.

Milton-Union

loses in SWBL

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union baseball team lost to Brookville 12-1 Tuesday.

Three Milton pitchers combined to strikeout four and walk two.