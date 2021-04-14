Tuesday Baseball Roundup

FAIRBORN — The Troy baseball team escaped with a 4-3 win over Fairborn Tuesday to remain unbeaten in MVL play.
The Trojans were scheduled to host Fairborn on Wednesday.
Ryder Kirtley went 2-for-3 for the Trojans in the game.
Andrew Helman scored on a wild pitch in the fourth inning to break a 3-3 tie and provide the winning run.
Brian Allen, Tim Malott and Connor Hutchinson combined on a four-hitter, striking out eight and walking four.
Salmon Ks 17
in Tipp win
WEST CARROLLTON — Tippecanoe pitcher Matt Salmon had a big game in Tippecanoe’s 2-0 win over West Carrollton Tuesday to keep the Red Devils unbeaten.
Salmon pitched a three-hitter and struck out 17 without walking a batter.
He had a double at the plate and Jonathan Baileys added a triple.
Piqua gets
another win
XENIA — The Piqua baseball team won its third straight game Tuesday, completing a sweep of Xenia with a 5-3 win.
Blane Ouhl was 2-for-3 with a triple and Brayden Offenbacher was 2-for-4.
Trenton Rudd had a double and two RBIs and Brady Ouhl doubled.
Zane Pratt pitched an eighth-hitter, striking out seven.
Buccs get
past Tigers
ANSONIA — Jakob Hamilton pitched another gem on the mound and David Robinson drove in the game’s only run as Covington defeated Ansonia 1-0 to remain unbeaten in CCC play.
Hamilton pitched a four-hit shutout, striking out 15 and walking two.
In the fourth inning, Robinson singled in Avery Rench with the game’s only run.
Rench was 2-for-3 at the plate and Jenson Wagoner was 2-for-4.
East gets
CCC win
NEW MADISON — The Miami East baseball team cruised to a 15-0 win at Tri-Village Tuesday to remain unbeaten in CCC play.
Tyler Kirby pitched a three-hitter, striking out 12 and walking two.
Austin Francis was 2-for-3 with two doubles and four RBIs and Garrett LeMaster was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.
Gage Butz was 2-for-3 with a double and scored four runs an Jonah Ellis was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
Nathan Woolley was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Conor Apple was 2-for-4.
Newton stays
on winning ‘Trail’
PLEASANT HILL — The Newton baseball team improved to 8-1 with a 5-2 victory over National Trail Tuesday.
Harold Oburn had a double and Ross Ferrell and Alex Koon combined on a seven-hitter, striking out 11 and walking five.
Bees pound
Madison 15-1
BRANDT — The Bethel baseball team picked up a 15-1 win over Middletown Madison Tuesday in non-conference action.
Noah McCann was 2-for-2 with four RBIs.
Brayden Peake was 2-for-2 with three runs scored and Spencer Briggs had two RBIs.
Three pitchers combined on a three-hitter, striking out three and walking two.
Bradford drops
CCC game
BRADFORD — The Bradford baseball team lost to Arcanum 14-2 Tuesday in CCC action.
Gage Wills was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and Landon Monnin was 2-for-3.
Gage Wills and Taven Leach combined on an eight-hitter, striking out five and walking six.
Milton-Union
loses in SWBL
WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union baseball team lost to Brookville 12-1 Tuesday.
Three Milton pitchers combined to strikeout four and walk two.