Renewal would fund capital improvement projects

TIPP CITY — Voters in Tipp City will be asked to renew a 0.25 percent income tax levy on May 4.

The levy appearing on the ballot is for a renewal of a 0.25 percent income tax set to expire June 30, 2021, with the renewal commencing on July 1, 2021, until June 30, 2031, as well as a 0.25 percent income tax set to expire Dec. 21, 2022, with the renewal commencing on Jan. 1, 2023, until Dec. 31, 2032. The levy appeared on the Nov. 5, 2020 election ballot and failed by 83 votes. The language of the levy was updated to highlight that it is not an increase in taxes but a continuation of income tax levies that have previously passed for Tipp City.

“This is not a new tax, it is a continuation. None of the funds are used for operational purposes such as wages or benefits,” Tipp City Manager Tim Eggleston said.

Funds that would be accrued from the levy passing would go into the city’s capital improvement plan, which funds improvement projects within Tipp City such as repairing, replacing, improving and expanding roads, streets, alleys, stormwater systems, buildings, structures, and other physical assets such as vehicles and equipment. Council has recently improved the following expenditures that appear on the city’s capital improvement plan:

• A command vehicle for Tipp City Fire & Emergency Services (TCFES) at a cost not to exceed $38,071 with an additional cost of $14,054 for repairs and upfittings deemed necessary.

• A new ambulance for TCFES at a cost of up to $265,125.

• A new truck for the electrical department with a budget of $249,507.00 for purchasing.

Improvement projects planned for the city past the June 30, 2021 expiration of the tax levy currently in place include:

• Additional restroom facilities in Kyle Park at a budgeted cost of $250,000 with construction set to begin in 2022. Construction costs will include sanitary sewer upgrades required to enable the construction of additional units.

• Converting overhead electric lines in city parks to underground services at a cost of $60,000, set to begin in 2022. As part of this project, permanent electric drops will be installed for use by city festivals and events held in the park as well as water lines and taps installed strategically throughout the park.

• Replacing two cardiac monitors within TCFES in 2021 and 2022 at a total cost of $70,000.

While the city has been able to continue moving forward with scheduled capital improvement projects in spite of the levy failing last November, Eggleston said that if the levy were to fail on the May 4 ballot, the city would have to decide on a new course of action in funding capital improvement projects.

“The levy supports the replacement of equipment for the various departments as well as infrastructure replacement and upgrades such as streets, alleyways, park equipment, sidewalk grinding for trip hazards,” Eggleston said. “If the levy fails council will need to decide whether to try again in November, modify their request, or decide how to fund infrastructure improvements.”

Eggleston added that because the levy is an income tax, those living outside the community and working in Tipp City also contribute in funding capital projects. More information on the city’s capital improvement projects planned through 2025 can be found at https://www.tippcityohio.gov/ArchiveCenter/ViewFile/Item/1422.