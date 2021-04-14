Public health to offer permanent space for vaccines

By Melody Vallieu

TROY — With a reduced need for COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the county, Miami County Public Health is soon going to reduce their vaccination sites to one location.

According to Miami County Health Commissioner Dennis Propes, the health department has rented a space in the plaza where the Dayton Children’s Outpatient Care Center is located on West Market Street in Troy.

Propes said staff hope to have the clinic up and running by as early as next week, if not the following week. He said hours for the clinic space have not yet been set, but will be available on the department’s website at miamicountyhealth.net. The clinic is being financed with COVID grant dollars, Propes said.

He said the clinic will offer appointments as well as and walk-ins.

“We prefer to do appointments, however, because it saves both the patient and us some time,” said Propes, who said signage will be available at the road and on the building’s face for high visibility for residents. “With an appointment, and the information already gathered, they can usually be in and out in 20 minutes.”

He said the clinic will stay open for a minimum of three months and said the landlord, Steve Bruns, is being flexible and is glad to be able to help with the space for the clinic.

“Depending on how things go, we will re-evaluate from there,” Propes said.

Propes said they are working with several businesses and local organizations, such as churches, to continue some mobile clinics.

He said independent clinics at Premier Health, Kettering Health Network and local pharmacies also will continue at their discretion.

Propes said since the demand for the vaccine has started to wane a little bit and the supply has went up, they currently have a bit of a surplus. He said they did not order more vaccine for next week to make sure all vaccine — Moderna and Pfizer — is used prior to its expiration date.

“We adjust from week- to-week to make sure nothing is getting ready to expire,” Propes said.

He said at this time, they have a few hundred doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine they were using for homebound people, but have suspended its use at this time, in light of the new concerns with a handful of patients.

“It’s of some concern, but when you look at the number of the (Johnson & Johnson) vaccines that have been given, it’s less than a percent,” Propes said. “But, I think they are taking appropriate action.”

For more information or to schedule a vaccine, visit miamicountyhealth.net or call the vaccine hotline at (937) 573-3461.