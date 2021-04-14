Piqua Police Department reports

Information filed by the Piqua Police Department.

April 7

MENACING: Caller advised that his estranged wife’s boyfriend called him and told him he was going to come to the house and kill the reporting party and his children. Cameron Jackson, 31, of Piqua, was charged with aggravated menacing.

HIT/SKIP: Officer dispatched to a private property hit/skip traffic accident in reference to a white Impala backing into a white Jeep and then fleeing the scene before exchanging information. The suspect driver was later located. Felipe Siona, 51, of Piqua, was charged with hit/skip on a private property.

April 8

PROTECTION ORDER: Officer responded to the report of a male with a warrant and a suspended license continuously driving by the house of a female who has an active protection order against him. David Sloat, 45, of Springfield, was located and charged with violation of a protection order and driving under OVI suspension.

April 9

MENACING: Justin Dreer, 21, of Piqua, was charged with menacing.

April 10

TRESPASS: Employee at Southside Laundromat, 214 S. Wayne St., reported a female that was previously trespassed from the property had returned. Loretta Smith, 46, of Piqua, was charged with criminal trespass.

April 11

ASSAULT: Report of a female that was assaulted by a known male subject. Male was also involved in an aggravated robbery. James Dorsten Jr., 50, of Piqua, was arrested and charged with felonious assault, aggravated burglary, criminal damaging, having weapons under disability, and theft.

DUI: Jordan Hedger, 24, of Piqua, was charged with DUI.

DOMESTIC: Female wanted to report that her mother would not leave her alone and allow her to go to sleep. Mother advised that was not true and stated her adult daughter threatened to harm her. Melissa Welbaum, 32, of Piqua, was arrested and charged with domestic violence.