Newton High School has announced their Homecoming court for 2021. The court includes queen candidates, left to right, Tori Benedict, Ashlyn Deeter, Mackenzie Knupp, Regina Mikalaukas and Rylie Resides. King candidates are, from left, Josh Ecklebarger, Dawson, Hildebrand, Alex Koon, Mitch Montgomery and Owen Via. Newton’s Homecoming ceremony will be held at the school at 5 p.m. Monday, April 19.