Crash injures driver

Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with Bradford Fire and Rescue, work the scene of a crash involving a car and a farm tractor at the intersection of U.S. Roue 36 and State Route 721 on Wednesday afternoon. Preliminary reports indicate that the driver of the southbound tractor pulled into the path of the eastbound car, causing the crash. The female driver of the car was transported by Bradford Rescue to Upper Valley Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. The driver of the tractor was not injured. CareFlight was called to the scene, but was forced to “wave off” due to an apparent mechanical issue.