Monday Prep Sports Roundup

PIQUA — The Piqua baseball team won for the second time in as many games Monday, defeating Xenia 11-1 at Hardman Field in MVL action.

Piqua scored six runs in the second inning to open an 8-0 lead and cruised to the win.

Brayden Offenbacher had a two-run double in the inning and Brady Ouhl had a two run single.

Brady Ouhl was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Offenbacher had a double and two RBIs.

Zane Pratt had two RBIs and scored three runs and Mickey Anderson scored three runs.

Offenbacher pitched a one-hitter on the mound, striking out seven and walking two.

Buccs lose

in 10 innings

MINSTER — The Covington baseball team lost 7-6 to Minster Monday in 10 innings to drop to 5-3 on the season.

Cooper Jay was 3-for-6 for the Buccs and Jenson Wagoner was 2-for-4 with a double.

Wes Gooding was 3-for-5 with two RBIs and Jakob Hamilton had a double and two RBIs.

Avery Rench, Jay and Jake Dilley combined to strikeout five and walk eight.

Newton tops

Temple Christian

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton baseball team defeated Temple Christian 15-0 Monday in non-conference action.

Harold Oburn was 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs.

Colin Tackett was 2-for-2 and David Lucente had two RBIs.

Ross Ferrell had a triple and Lane Bayer had a double.

Hudson Montgomery, Lucente and Oburn combined on a one-hitter, striking out eight and walking three.

SOFTBALL

Piqua falls

to Xenia

PIQUA — The Piqua softball team lost 9-4 to Xenia Monday.

TENNIS

Piqua tennis

drops match

PIQUA — The Piqua tennis team lost 5-0 to Lima Shawnee Monday.

In singles, Cael Barr lost 6-0, 6-0 to Burke; Stephen Dolder lost 6-0, 6-0 to Stahl and Gabriel Switzer lost 6-0, 6-0 to Davis.

In doubles, Foster and Noah Ruley lost 6-0, 6-0 to Ward and Ok and Phillip Rossman and Ayden Black lost 6-0, 6-0 to Stump and Grieshop.

Lehman netters

improve to 5-1

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic tennis team got a 3-2 win over Sidney to improve to 5-1 on the season.

“It is our first win over our crosstwon rivals in five years and our fifth win in a row,” Lehman Catholic coach Tim Ungericht said. “Sam (Gilardi) lost to a kid who will be the top seed in the D-I sectional.”

Gilardi lost to Grant Hoying 6-0, 6-0, while Chris Evans defeated Conley New 6-1, 6-0 and Joe Pannaparra defeated Kaden Abbot 6-2, 6-3.

In doubles, Brandon Jones and Max Schmiesing clinched the win with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Noah Balduf and Takuma Furukawa and Brock Bostick and Logan Linson lost 6-4, 6-4 to Brady Hagan and Hideyuki Rochi 6-4, 6-4.

“Our second and third singles continued to play really well,” Ungericht said. “Our first doubles team was really aggressive in their win and the second doubles team lost their closest match yet.”

Thomas White won a JV singles match for Lehman.