Car show set for May 7 in downtown Troy

Troy Main Street (TMS) will offer a Downtown Troy Car Show from 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, May 7. Guests can enjoy everything from classic cars and vintage trucks to newer models.

Trophies will be given to the top three vehicles selected by visitors and participants.

Those who wish to register their vehicle(s) for the car show can do so by calling TMS at (937) 339-5455. The cost to register is $10 per car during priority registration (April 1-23) and $15 per car during late registration (April 24-30). Only 150 cars will be accepted to the car show and all vehicles must pre-register.

In compliance with the Miami County Health Department, COVID-19 guidelines will be in place. Masks/face coverings and social distancing will be required during this event.

Sponsors for the cruise-in include Kettering Health Network, Alvetro Orthodontics, Premier Health-Upper Valley Medical Center, GNB Troy Banking Center, Level MB Construction, Upper Valley Hearing & Balance, Park National Bank, Peak Foods, Hobart Institute of Welding Technology and Winans Chocolates + Coffees.