Area briefs

UVCC names students of quarter

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center has named Chloe Whalen, junior student in Early Childhood Education and Care from Sidney High School and Sierra Gudim, senior student in Interactive Media from Troy High School as Students of the Quarter for the third nine-week grading period. They were selected from a group of six students nominated by faculty for the quarter honors.

Nominations for Student of the Quarter are made by career-technical program instructors with attendance, citizenship, leadership, and effort took into account. In addition, the student’s academic instructors are asked to rate each nominee’s effort during the nine-week grading period.

Students earning an Award of Merit designation for Student of the Quarter honors are junior Noah Baker in Interactive Media from Piqua High School, senior Jada Yinger in Early Childhood Education and Care from Jackson Center High School, senior Evan Osborne in Culinary Arts from Troy High School, and Iris Ruhenkamp in Teacher Academy from Fort Loramie High School.

Virtual town hall set

MIAMI COUNTY — Rep. Warren Davidson (OH-08) will offer a live one-hour telephone town hall at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, April 15.

Those interested in signing up can visit https://vekeo.com/repdavidson/to participate or call (202) 225-6205 to be added to the call list. You can also participate digitally on the Congressman’s official Facebook page.

Davidson will offer a congressional update from Washington, D.C. and constituents can ask Congressman Davidson questions about issues facing the nation. Topics will include the Second Amendment, infrastructure, immigration and more.

Road to close

TROY — Riverside Drive from Adams Street to the Troy-Sidney Road-Woodhaven Lane intersection, will be closed from 7 a.m. Monday, April 26 to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27 for road reconstruction.