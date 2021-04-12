Pet of the Week

Meet Harvey

Hello, my name is Harvey, and I am and Australian Shephard mix. I was found and not reclaimed and I am now available for adoption at the Miami County Animal Shelter. I am a sweet little boy that is looking for my forever home. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email animalshelter@miamicountyohio.gov for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us to see more adoptable pets. Miami County Animal Shelter has an adoption process and it is not first-come, first-serve.