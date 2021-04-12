Bradford holds annual FFA banquet

BRADFORD — The Bradford-UVCC FFA conducted its yearly FFA banquet on Thursday, March 18. There were 31 guests and 22 members present. Everyone in attendance wore masks and sat with their own families to remain spaced out and safe.

At the beginning of the banquet, food was provided by Tracy Barhorst and Dotty Carter for families to eat along with other items provided by the chapter. The chapter greatly appreciated the providers of the food and for their hard work to get everything done and there on time. After everyone was done eating, officers began the awards program of the banquet. The chapter recognized different members such as Greenhand FFA Degree recipients, Chapter FFA Degree recipients, State FFA Degree recipients, Honorary Chapter FFA Degree recipients, and special chapter awards. Greenhand and Chapter Degrees are both awarded by individual chapters throughout the US. They are made to recognize members for completing their agricultural courses and meeting a few other requirements.

The special chapter awards recognized were Star Freshman, Devon Hawes; Star Sophomore, Scout Spencer; Star Junior, Alexis Barhorst; and Star Senior, Justin Bryan. All of these individuals showed hard work and commitment to their chapter all throughout the past year and stood out to their chapter advisor when choosing who would receive these honors.

To be eligible to receive a Greenhand Degree, a member must be enrolled in agricultural education and have satisfactory plans for a supervised agricultural experience (SAE), learn and explain the FFA creed, describe and explain the meaning of the FFA emblem and colors, demonstrate a knowledge of the FFA code of ethics and official dress, demonstrate a knowledge of the organization, and have access to the Official FFA Student Handbook. There were 18 recipients of the Greenhand Degree this year: Izabella Painter, Tucker Miller, Savannah Lingo, Ben Kitts, Devon Hawes, Peter Webb, Emma Smith, Max Shafer, Brant Mills, Quentin Lear, Emily Huff, Brooke Philips, Macenzy Hemmelgarn, Kaden Clack, Alexis Biddlestone, Owen Beachler and Halley Petty.

To be eligible to receive a Chapter Degree, a member must have received a Greenhand Degree, have satisfactorily completed 180 hours of school instruction in agricultural education, and be satisfactorily operating an SAE. There were 13 recipients of the Chapter Degree this year: Chase Ashby, Oakley Brubaker, Tasya Felver, Courtney Riffell, Shayleigh Swick, Scout Spencer, Dalten Skinner, Dalton Reck, Isabella Hamilton, Jayden Dues, Parker Davidson, Isabella Brewer and Molly Clark.

To be eligible to receive a State Degree, a member must have received a Chapter Degree, have been an active FFA member for at least two years, have satisfactorily completed at least two years of agricultural education, have served as an officer or completed 10 hours of procedure of parliamentary law or given a 6-minute speech relating to agriculture, have participated in the planning of some sort of chapter activity, and have participated in at least 25 hours of community service, and have completed 300 hours in excess of class time or earned/invested at least $1,000 in an SAE. The Bradford FFA had one recipient of the State Degree this year, a junior, Alexis Barhorst.

The chapter then recognized members who competed in Career Development Events (CDE’s). The members who competed in various contests include Molly Clark, Isabella Hamilton, Alexis Barhorst, Isabella Brewer, Devon Hawes, Scout Spencer, and Quentin Lear. Afterward, they announced their Honorary Chapter Degree recipients. The chapter selects individuals who have benefited or had a major impact on the success of the chapter. The two people chosen this year were Emily Clark and another person who has not been announced yet because they could not attend the banquet.

Bradford Principal Matt Triplett was an attendee of the banquet and gave remarks on the importance he sees in FFA and the program they maintain at their school.

The banquet concluded by announcing and introducing their new officer team for the 2021-2022 school year. The positions were introduced as the following: Alexis Barhorst, president; Isabella Hamilton, vice president; Molly Clark, secretary; Devon Hawes, treasurer; and Isabella Brewer, reporter.