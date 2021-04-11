Weekend Baseball Roundup

XENIA — The Troy baseball team remained perfect in MVL play with a 12-2 win over Xenia Friday.

Baylee Shepherd was 2-for-3 with a double and Caleb Fogarty was 3-for-5.

Ryder Kirtley was 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs abd Andrew Helman had a double and two RBIs.

Zach Prouty had two RBIs and Tim Malott doubled.

Brian Allen and Ethan Rekow combined on a three-hitter, striking out five and walking two.

Tipp gets

past Wayne

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe baseball team stayed unbeaten with a 6-4 win over Wayne Saturday.

Jonathan Baileys had a triple and two RBIs and Aiden Heffner had a double.

Troy Taylor, Mason Hughes, Trey Davis and Matt Salmon combined on a five-hitter, striking out four and walking two.

Piqua gets

first win

ST. PARIS — The Piqua baseball team picked up its first win of the season with an 11-4 win over Graham Saturday.

Evan Hensler had a double and scored three runs.

Izayha Tipps was 2-for-4 with three RBIs, Brady Ouhl was 2-for-3 and Zane Pratt was 2-for-5.

Blane Ouhl and Pratt combined on a nine-hitter, striking our nine and walking three.

Troy Christian

handles WLS

TROY — The Troy Christian baseball team improved to 5-0 with a 9-2 win over West Liberty-Salem Saturday.

Ethan Twiss was 4-for-4 with a triple, three RBIs and three runs scored.

Ben Major was 2-for-4 with two doubles and Lucas Day was 3-for-3 with a double and three runs scored.

Adam Twiss had two RBIs.

Day hurled a five-hitter, striking out 11 and walking two.

Buccs get

win over Cavs

SIDNEY — The Covington baseball team picked up a 12-2 win over Lehman Catholic Saturday.

Jakob Hamilton was 3-for-4 with three RBIs, while Jensen Wagoner was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs.

Kody Nelson had a double and three RBIs and Cooper Jay and Job Morgan were both 2-for-4.

Wes Gooding pitched a nine-hitter, striking out five and walking one.

Alex Keller was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Lehman, while Nathan Sollmann was 3-for-4 with two doubles.

David Brunner, Seth Kennedy, Ethan Stiver and Seth Knapke combined on a 10-hitter, striking our four and walking nine.

Lehman was coming off a 9-5 loss to Jackson Center Friday.

Keller was 2-for-3, while Jon Vanskiver and JD Barhorst were both 2-for-4 with a double.

David Rossman, Will Voisard and Vanskiver combined to strike out five and walk two.

Newton gets

two wins

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton baseball team won two games over the weekend.

On Friday, the Indians defeated Jackson Center 4-3.

Colin Tackett pitched a 10-hitter, striking out six and walking one.

On Saturday, the Indians defeated Middletown Christian 10-0.

Mitchell Montgomery was 3-for-3 with two RBIs, while Carson Knupp had two RBIs.

Amorie Maxwell was 2-for-3 with a double and Lane Bayer and Ross Ferrell both doubled.

Ferrell and Hudson Montgomery combined on a one-hitter, striking out eight and walking two.

Bethel gets

win in CCC

ANSONIA — On Friday, the Bethel baseball team defeated Ansonia 6-4.

Spencer Briggs was 2-for-3 and Ryan Dilbeck was 2-for-4 with a hone run and three RBIs.

Braden Hennagir was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.

Briggs, Ethan Cain and Justin Pantall combined to strike out 11 and walk eight.

On Saturday, Bethel split a doubleheader with Northeastern.

Bethel lost the first game 6-1.

Luke Gray went the distance, striking out five and walking three.

Bethel won the second game 8-7.

Pantall was 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs.

Dilbeck was 2-for-5 and Chance Spaeth had a double.

Kyle Brueckman, Hennagir and Pantall combined on a seven-hitter, striking our four and walking eight.

Bradford gets

win over TVS

WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Bradford baseball team defeated Twin Valley South 7-3.

Tucker Miller was 2-for-4 and Landon Monnin had two RBIs.

Landon Wills was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Gage Wills was 2-for-4 with a double.

Taven Leach was 2-for-4 and Garrett Trevino had two RBIs.

Leach and Keaton Mead combined on a two-hitter, striking out nine and walking one.

Milton tops

North 13-3

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union baseball team defeated Tri-County North 13-3 Saturday.

Devin Lambert was 3-for-3 and Peyton Nichols was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.

Connor Fijalkowski had three RBIs, Mckinah Rupp was 2-for-3 and Nathan Thompson had a double.

Nathan Morter Jr. pitched a five-hitter, striking out two and walking two.