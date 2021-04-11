Tippecanoe tennis wins Schroeder Invitational, Troy takes second

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe boys tennis team had a nearly perfect day at the Schroeder Invitational Saturday.

The Red Devils won 14 of 15 matches and four of the five titles, winning the team title with 39 points.

Troy finished second with 32 points, Milton-Union finished seventh and Lehman Catholic took eighth.

Going 3-0 and winning for Tippecanoe were Kessler Hackenberger, first singles; Chris Nichols, third singles; Aaron and Cameron Davis, first doubles; and Nathan Gagnon and Sean Nichols, second doubles.

Luke Blake took second at second singles.

Winning for Troy was Wyatt Hench at second singles.

Hench defeated Joe Pannapara of Lehman Catholic 6-2, defeated Miami Valley 6-4 and got past Blake 7-6 (6) in the championship match.

Both Troy doubles teams finished second.

At first doubles, Matt Bess and Henry Johnston defeated Milton 6-1 and Beavercreek 6-0, before losing 6-3 to Davis and Davis in the championship match.

At second doubles, Aiden Miller and Eli Monnin defeated Milton-Union 6-1 and St. Marys 6-4 before losing to Gagnon and Sean Nichols 6-1 in the championship match.

At first singles, Noah George finished third.

He defeated Milton-Union 6-1, lost to Miami Valley 6-4 and defeated St. Marys 7-6 (2) in the third-place match.

Ohki Kato took fifth at third singles.

He lost to Chris Nichols 6-0 in the opening round before rebounding with a 6-1 win over Celina and a 6-0 win over St. Marys in the fifth-place match.

Sam Gilardi led Lehman Catholic with a fifth-place finish at first singles.

After losing his first match, he rebounded with two wins.