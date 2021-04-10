Weekend Track Roundup

TROY — It was an impressive showing for the Troy track and field teams at the Herb Hartman Invitational Friday night.

And even more special for Troy junior pole vaulter Sophie Fong and Hartman, the legendary coach the meet is named after who still coaches pole vaulters, including Fong.

While lightning brought an early end to the meet with 11 girls events completed and nine boys events completed — the Troy girls were in second behind Wayne and Troy boys were fourth.

Wayne girls had 90.33 points when the meet was stopped and Troy had 81.33.

“I was impressed with how the ladies performed in the weather shortened meet,” Troy girls coach Kurt Snyder said. “When the meet was postponed, the girls were right there in a tight battle with a really strong Wayne girls team. It can be challenging being competitive as a team while you are having girls compete in some brand new events against amazing competition, but the girls stepped up and did well in those new events.”

Fong led Troy, winning the pole vault with a height of 11-6. Greenville’s Grace Conway was also cleared 11-6, but Fong was clean through 11-6 and Conway had one miss.

“The highlight of the night was Sophie Fong winning the pole vault,” Snyder said. “She wanted to win the pole vault tonight for her coach Herb Hartman. It meant a lot to her to not only be able to win, but to be able to win against some of the best vaulters in the state.”

Bailey Brogan had a tie for second in the high jump, 4-9 and Millie Peltier set a school record in finishing third in the 2,000 steeplechase in 8:19.13.

“Two of the girls who stepped up in new events were Millie Peltier and Hannah Brooks, who went third and fourth in the steeplechase,” Snyder said. “Bailey Brogan continues to impress and have a fantastic senior season in the high jump.”

Hannah Falknor had third-place finishes in the 100, 12.67 and 300 hurdles, 49.71.

“Hannah Falknor had a great 100-meter dash,” Snyder said. “She finished third against a stacked field and came back with a third in the 300 hurdles in the first time she ran the event. The meet was called before the 200, her best event.

“Other girls who scored in new events were Catie Oneill (400), Anna Boezi (100 hurdles) and Madison Manson and Ella Curcio (3,200 relay). Brennah Hutchinson, who is new to the long jump, finished fourth and placed in the 100, with a PR and the 400.”

Snyder was also happy with the throws.

“Ebony Six, Madison Hankins and Dayonna Harris had impressive showings in the throws,” he said. “Our depth in the throws is amazing. Coach Gibbons is doing a tremendous job with these young girls.”

Piqua girls finished ninth and Tippecanoe girls were 14th.

After finishing fourth in a loaded 400, Piqua’s Camilla Nicholas won a stracked 400 in 60.11.

Cassie Schrubb had a second-place finish in the 2,000 steeplechase for the Indians.

Along with Troy boys fourth-place finish, Piqua boys were seventh and Tippecanoe was 11th.

Troy was led by a second-place finish from Grant Klopfenstein in the discus, 141-7.

Zach Ray was third in the shot put, 46-9 3-4 and Jack Kleinhenz was third in the 110 hurdles, 16.33.

Piqua was led by Jasiah Medley winning the 100, 10.93 and Tippecanoe got a win from Grayson King in the high jump, 6-0.

East girls

take second

CASSTOWN — The Miami East girls took second at the Miami East Invitational Friday night.

Milton-Union was fifth, Covington was seventh and Newton was ninth.

Miami East was led by a win by Shelby Preston in the discus, 102-5.

Annika Paton finished second in the shot put, 33-3 1-2.

Finishing third were Maryn Gross, 3,200, 13:05.04; Carly Olson, discus, 96-2; Bridget Paton, pole vault, 8-6 and the 400 relay, 54.95.

Morgan Grudich led Milton-Union, sweeping the 100 hurdles, 17.50 and long jump, 16-6.

Annie Smith took third in the 100 hurdles, 17.71.

Covington was led by wins from Carlie Besecker, 400, 62.73 and Kayla Mitchell, high jump, 4-9.

Ellery Reck finished second in the pole vault, 8-6.

Newton was led by Rylie Resides, who won the pole vault, 10-0.

Miami East boys were fourth, Milton was fifth, Newton was sixth and Covington was ninth.

A.J. Ary and Josh Amheiser went 1-2 in the pole vault for East.

Ary cleared 12-0 to win and Amheiser cleared 11-6.

Jayden Hatcher finished second in the 800, 2:08.82 and the 3,200 relay finished third, 8:47.83.

Milton was led by Blake Brumbaugh, who swept the 100, 11.72 and long jump, 20-3.

Kyle Hultgren was second in the 110 hurdles, 17.71 and third in the 300 hurdles, 45.50.

The 3,200 relay was second, 8:47.83; Mason Gooslin was third in the discus, 131-4 and Chris Miller was third in the 800, 2:09.43.

Dawson Hildebrand led Newton, sweeping the shot put, 57-6 and discus, 150-11.

Josh Ecklebarger finished third in the long jump, 19-3 3-4 and Lane Kesling was third in the 400, 53.93.

Kenny Wise led Covington with a second-place finish in the 200, 24.04.

Bethel girls

take sixth

SPRINGFIELD — The Bethel girls track and field team finished sixth at the Northwestern Invitational and Troy Christian was 12th.

Bethel was led by Sarah Newton, who finished second in the 100 hurdles, 20.03, third in the 300 hurdles, 56.73 and tied for third in the pole vault, 6-6.

Natalie Moorman added a third-place finish in the 100, 14.42.

Kyndle Scales led Troy Christian with a second-place finish in the 100, 14.23.

Bethel boys were eighth and Troy Christian boys were 10th.

Kaleb Roberts finished second in the 3,200 in 11:02.43 for Bethel, while Sam Mathew finished third in the 300 hurdles for Troy Christian, 44.49.