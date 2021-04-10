Restaurant inspections

Information provided by the Miami County Public Health Department.

April 2

• End Zone Sports Lounge LLC, 601 E. Broadway, Covington — Repeat:

Facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection. At the time of inspection, facility could not provide proof of an employee with a manager certification in food protection.

Inadequate number of handwashing sinks.

Re-use of single-service or single-use articles. Observed the facility reusing sour cream containers for food storage. Containers are not to be re-used.

Equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency. Observed two residential chest freezers, a residential crock pot, and a residential microwave being used in the facility at the time of inspection.

Plumbing system does not comply with the Ohio plumbing code. A consult will be done with the MCPH’s chief plumbing inspector to address issues.

Ventilation system not maintained. Hood vent filters were observed with a thick grease build up. At the time of inspection, hood vent filters on the far left side were missing.

April 5

• Dollar General, 950 E. Broadway, Covington — Corrected during inspection; critical: Food in an RFE must be embargoed due to adulteration, misbranding, or baby food or formula is expired. In the baby food section, observed four (4) Organic Gerber apple, banana and blueberry purees with expiration dates of 19FEB2021. Upon informing the PIC, these items were damaged out.

• Tipp City High School, 615 E. Kessler-Cowlesville Road, Tipp City — Corrected during inspection; critical: Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. Taco meat was observed improperly date marked for 9 days in the walk in cooler. Upon making the PIC aware, the dates were corrected on the taco meat.

• McDonald’s, 127 N. Miami St., West Milton — Repeat:

Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Door gaskets on the under counter cooler near the drive thru window were observed torn and in disrepair.

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. The following was observed unclean: – The top portion of the back fryer was observed with a thick grease build up – The inside of the syrup cabinet under the ice cream machine – The outside of the ice cream machine was observed with syrup and ice cream residue – The front of house reach-in cooler units were observed with residual build-ups – The interior surfaces of both microwave ovens (food residue and splatter)

Plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired. Observed water dripping into a catch bucket underneath the Building Backflow and a continuous leak from the sprayer at the mop service basin. Repair plumbing leaks and ensure good repair/proper adjustment.

Facility not maintained clean. Observed a build-up of residues and food debris behind the grill line and the fryers.

Ventilation system not maintained. Observed the hood filters above the fryers as well as the flat top grill station with a build-up of thick grease deposits. PIC stated the hoods are due to be removed and cleaned in the near future.

April 7

• Covington Care Center, 75 Mote Drive, Covington — Repeat:

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. The undercounter stainless surfaces of the steam line were observed needing to be cleaned at the time of inspection. Ensure these surfaces are clean to sight and touch.

Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. The floors of the walk-in cooler (WIC) were observed rusted out and in disrepair. Repair WIC floors to ensure they are smooth and easily cleanable.

Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. The fiber reinforced paneling (FRP) behind the ice machine was observed removed entirely from the wall. Repair or replace.

Facility not maintained clean. Observed the floors underneath and behind equipment throughout the food service with a build-up of debris and other residues. The PIC stated a deep cleaning is scheduled to occur somtime next week. Enhance the cleaning frequency of the physical facilities to prevent the sort of observed accumulations.

• Kyle Elementary School, 519 S. Plum St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Outback Steakhouse, 1801 Towne Park, Troy — Repeat:

Equipment and utensils are not being air dried. Observed wet bowls being stored nested inside one another and not properly air dried.

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. The under counter prep cooler along the grill line was observed with food debris and residue build up. The prep top cooler for shrimp was observed with a spill in the bottom reach in area.

Facility not maintained clean. Floors throughout the kitchen, coolers, dish area, and dry storage were observed with food debris and build up. Food/oil splatter was observed on the ceiling and wall above the potato prep table.

Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Observed missing or inadequate grout throughout the facility, especially in the following areas: 1. dry storage 2. server area 3. dish-pit area.

April 8

• Dollar Tree, 689 S. Miami St., West Milton — Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. The front retail ice cream freezer was observed with a residual spill and build-up in the bottom interior surface. Remove bottom rack and clean the interior of this reach-in freezer unit.

Water treatment device or backflow preventer not inspected/serviced with documentation as required. The backflow tag indicated the last certification took place in 2019. Contact a state licensed plumber registered in the County to have the backflow certified (annually).

• Dollar General Store, 965 S. Miami St., West Milton — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Walmart, 1801 W. Main St., Troy — No towels or drying device at the handwashing sink(s). The deli hand sink was observed without paper towels at the time of inspection.

Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. The fryer in the deli area was observed leaking oil at the time of inspection.

Corrected during inspection; critical; repeat: Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. Cube steak was observed being stored above in tact steak in the walk in cooler. In tact steak has a lower cook temp, therefore should be stored below the cube steak. Upon making the PIC aware, the storage order was corrected.

Repeat:

Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. The following items are in need of repair: – Missing floor tiles under the deli fryers – floor tiles in the deli walk-in freezer – missing grout under the deli fryers – missing and broken tiles behind the deli case – missing/inadequate grout in the dirty dish area in the bakery – Repair corner panel in the bakery cart area – ceiling leak in the back storage area by the walk in dairy cooler – replace duct taped floor tiles in front of the retail cake cooler – missing escutcheon plate in the bakery cart area

Facility not maintained clean. Floors in the following areas were observed unclean: – food retail floor under shelving – behind the bread proofer – inside the bakery walk in cooler

Corrected during inspection; critical: Baby food was observed for sale past expiration date. 3 boxes of Enfamil 24 ready to use baby formula bottles and one bottle of Nutramigen formula. Upon making the PIC aware, the items were discarded.