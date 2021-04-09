Covington softball gets win over Tri-Village

It wasn’t the prettiest of games, but good teams always seem to find a way to win even when things don’t go smoothly.

And win is exactly what the Covington Lady Buccs did on Thursday by defeating Tri-Village 6-0 to improve to 6-2 overall and 4-0 in the CCC.

The Lady Buccs opened up a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first, but squandered a golden opportunity to break the game open as they left two runners stranded thanks to an out on a base running mistake.

Covington couldn’t break through again until the fourth when it plated two runs to take a 3-0 lead and then put the game away with three runs in the sixth.

In all, Covington had 19 base runners on the night with nine hits and ten walks.

Meanwhile, Covington pitcher Meg Rogers went the distance in the circle – allowing just three hits and four walks. Rogers struck out ten batters while picking up the win.

Rogers also helped out her cause at the plate by going 2-for-3 on the night with a double, two RBI and scoring two runs.

Nigella Reck had a double with 2 RBI and Mara Newhouse went 2-for-2 with an RBI.

Defensively the Lady Buccs committed two errors, but were able to keep the Patriots off the board thanks to timely pitching and defense.

Next up for Covington is a road contest at Northridge tomorrow night.