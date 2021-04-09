Concrete business offers more time with family

COVINGTON — For Chris Hampton, starting his own business came from a desire to spend more time with his family.

“I’d work from sun up to sundown, come home, go to bed, and do it all over again. Finally, I said, enough’s enough. That’s when I started the business; I promised myself I’d make more family time, which is a big thing for me,” Hampton said. “I worked for a couple of companies for multiple years, and last year I finally decided to go out and start a business. So far, it’s been good.”

Hampton, who is a father to three and stepfather to one, has worked in construction since he was 18 years old. He started out building pole barns, garages, and doing improvements and renovations around houses. Through the years, concrete has become his strong suit; he said he’s tried other things in life, but nothing stuck quite as well. Many of his jobs come from word of mouth.

“I began working in the concrete world in 2000 and have developed extensive knowledge and experience in a wide range of areas, and I’m committed to making sure I give 100 percent to each job I take on,” Hampton said.

His business, Promex Concrete LLC, opened in 2020 and he currently partners with Full Spectrum Construction, in Covington, doing concrete work for the business. His focus is on flat-pouring concrete and he offers a variety of services, including gravel, light excavating, stamping, free estimates and no-obligation consultations. He considers stamping a specialty of his and is able to offer competitive rates because of it, he said. Hampton said he’s also thorough with his customers, explaining every part of the process and discussing every detail so they know exactly what to expect.

“I do mostly sidewalks, driveways, patios, porches, mostly flatwork. I do small additions for small foundations and stuff like that,” Hampton said. “I would say 90 percent of my work is residential.”

Currently, he’s working on jobs ranging from garage and barn floors to porches and sidewalks and says that he’s got work in abundance keeping him busy.

“I don’t have much advertisement, and I’m just as busy as everybody else,” Hampton said. “Business has been going excellent. I can’t complain.”

Those interested in utilizing Promex Concrete can visit www.promexconcreteohio.com, their Facebook page (Promex Concrete LLC), or contact Hampton at (937) 418-7393.