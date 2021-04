TROY — The Troy tennis team improved to 5-0 with a 4-1 win over Fairborn Wednesday.

In singles, Genki Masunaga lost 3-6, 5-0 retired to Sam Steck; Noah George defeated Silas Smith 6-1, 6-1; and Wyatt Hench defeated Nghi Nguyen 6-2, 7-5.

In doubles, Matt Bess an Henry Johnston defeated Jordan Copeland and Jacob Kurtz 6-0, 6-0; and Aiden Miller and Eli Monnin defeated Brandon Hulbert and Hayden Picarollo 6-3, 6-2.