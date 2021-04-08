Troy Foundation awards grants

TROY — During the March meeting, The Troy Foundation Distribution Committee awarded grants totaling $251,349 to 23 organizations. The grants will be used to further the foundation’s mission to improve the quality of life for our community by connecting donors to charitable causes for a better tomorrow.

Grants were awarded from the foundation’s unrestricted funds including the General Fund, the Gladys J. Burnett Fund, the Harold and Lillian Miles Fund, the Hayner Family, the Leo H. Faust and Grace Fern Heck Faust Fund, the Leo and Vivian Nolan Memorial Fund, the Mark and Dorothy Knoop Fund, the Ralph and Margaret Heberding Fund and from Field of Interest Funds administered by the Foundation to support the ever-changing needs of the community.

General Fund grants:

• Reading for Change received $682.13 in support of their summer program to assist in preventing the summer reading slide for students.

• Leadership Troy was granted $1,000 for the Exploring the Social Needs Community Project within the Leadership Troy Program.

• Troy View Church Food Pantry was awarded $1,294.40 toward the purchase of food items to assist local families.

• T.L. Baseball Boosters, Inc. was granted $2,000 for toward refurbishing an existing scoreboard at Duke Park Legion Field.

• Troy City Schools will utilize $3,950 to provide grief support for any Troy City School student.

• FISH Inc. of Troy will utilize a $5,000 grant to assist up to 200 households in Troy with rent assistance.

• Lincoln Community Center was awarded a $5,000 grant to help offset the cost of the Community Garden helping introduce kids and families to gardening and teaching them how food goes from seed to table.

• Ronald McDonald House of Charites of Central Ohio received $5,000 for their Helping Hands Program that will benefit Troy residents, providing a temporary home-away-from-home for families of critically ill and hospitalized children.

• Troy Civic Theatre will use a $5,691 grant to upgrade and streamline the Internet and wifi for the theater.

• We Love Birthday Parties was granted $6,180 toward many different areas for birthday celebrations for children who otherwise may not be celebrated.

• Troy City Schools received $8,045.18 for the purchase of weight lifting equipment for the Troy Junior High School.

• Miami County Local Food Council will utilize $10,000 to organize, manage and promote the Cherry Street Local Farmers Market.

• Miami County Visitors & Convention Bureau was awarded $14,000 for the Donut Jam in conjunction with the Tour de Donut & Buckeye Donut Dash event.

• Miami Valley Veterans Museum was granted $15,000 toward support of the land contract.

• City of Troy, Police Department received $17,910 for partial funding of the purchase of body cameras to be worn by The Troy Police Department.

• Friends of Hayner, Inc. received a grant for $18,000 for the purchase of replacement carpeting inside Troy-Hayner Cultural Center.

• Miami County Continuum of Care was provided a grant for $27,000 for the cost of the operations of the Rides to Work program.

• Partners in Hope was awarded $30,000.00 to be used for the Education, Development and Case Management Programs.

• Lincoln Community Center, Partners in Hope, and the Troy REC Association will utilize a $42,846.25 grant awarded for the Summer Lunch Program in collaboration with Troy City Schools Food Services to provide lunches for children in need during the summer months.

• From the General Fund ($550), Lafferty Family Fund ($699), and Ruth Hollinger and J. Cameron Dungan Fund ($1,301)

• Troy Main Street was granted $2,550 for support of the Downtown Flower Planter Program for the downtown merchants and updating the Downtown Walking Maps for visitors.

From the David B. and Helen N. Meeker Fund

• Troy Rec Association received $3,000 for support of the Summer Lunch Buddies Program to reach students who can benefit from hot meals and reading practice over the summer.

• From the General Fund ($6,718.13) and the David B. and Helen N. Meeker Fund ($1,981.87)

• Dream Builders Group, Inc., The Clubhouse will utilize $8,700 for a teen internship to focus on providing at-risk children with quality afterschool and summer care.

From the General Fund ($17,912) and the Lucy Fund ($588)

• Miami County Dental Clinic will utilize $18,500 for the operating support for the Miami County Dental Clinic.

The Distribution Committee meets quarterly to review grant applications. Only organizations with a 501(c)3 status are eligible to apply. For more information about the foundation and its funds that make these grants possible please visit www.thetroyfoundation.org. The deadline for submitting a grant application for the next quarterly meeting is Monday, May 17 by 4 p.m. for review at the June meeting.