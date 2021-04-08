Ready! Set! Slide!

By
Michael Ullery
-

Rigley Perry heads for the slide at Duke Park’s playground as her playmate Elijah Mills prepares to follow on Thursday morning.. The three-year-old friends were under the watchful eye of Emily Dodd and Cherie Reynolds, all of Troy

