Piqua BOE awards bid

By Aimee Hancock

PIQUA — The Piqua City School District Board of Education held a special meeting Wednesday, during which a contract was awarded for phase one of the Piqua Junior High School renovations.

The board voted to award a contract in the amount of $747,900 to Arcon Builders.

According to treasurer Jeremie Hittle, all bids received by the district for this work were within about a $60,000 threshold, and the lowest bid came in $100 less than the second bidder.

Hittle noted the district has worked with Arcon Builders in the past during the renovation of the Piqua High School 500 Wing.

Renovations to the junior high will include window replacements.

Also during Wednesday’s meeting, the board entered into executive session to discuss “disputes involving the board that are the subject of pending or imminent court action.” No action was taken.

The next regular meeting of the board will be held Thursday, April 22, at 6 p.m., at the Piqua Board of Education Office.