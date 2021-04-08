Information provided by Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports:

April 6

• BURGLARY: A deputy responded to Cliffside Golf Course, 6510 S. State Route 202, Bethel Township, in reference to a burglary complaint. This case is pending further investigation.

• FRAUD: A deputy was dispatched to the 9000 block of Country Club Road, Springcreek Township, on a fraud complaint. It was found that the fraudulent complaint occurred at Mutual Federal in Troy. Troy officers were notified and responded to Mutual Federal.

• FRAUD: A deputy spoke with a complainant in Beech Island, S.C., in reference to a possible identity theft. A male subject in Miami County appeared to be using the complainant’s identity and was not able to access his personal information. This case is pending.

• PRISONER TRANSPORT: Springfield Police Department picked up Derrick Knee on a Miami County warrant. A deputy met with Springfield Police at the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and took custody of Knee. He was transported to the Miami County Jail without any issues.

• UNRULY JUVENILE: A deputy spoke with a male over the phone in reference to unruly juveniles. The reporting party stated juveniles that reside at a house close by in the 6000 block of Rangeline Road, Newberry Township, were shooting guns on their property. The reporting party stated he wasn’t sure on the type of gun the juveniles were using, but the rounds were crossing over to the homeowner’s property. The reporting party wanted this incident documented.

• UNRULY JUVENILE: A deputy spoke with a complainant in the 7000 block of North Bollinger Road, Lena, Miami County. The complainant advised ongoing issues with her 16-year-old son. Due to previous incidents of this nature involving the juvenile, charges are pending.

April 7

• TRAFFIC STOP: At approximately 1:29 a.m., a deputy observed a purple Ford Explorer traveling eastbound on Archer Drive near Peters Road. An equipment violation was observed and a traffic stop was initiated. Contact was made with the operator, Donnie Sutherland, and passenger Barry Barker. Sutherland was found to have an active arrest warrant and he was placed under arrest.

• TRAFFIC STOP: A traffic stop was initiated by a deputy. After further investigation, a juvenile male was cited for failure to reinstate.