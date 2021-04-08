Chamber accepting applications for Teen Leadership

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Chamber of Commerce will offer a leadership program for the fourth year for students entering their senior year of high school. Teen Leadership Academy will introduce these teens to specific areas of the community including government, non-profits, law, healthcare and general businesses, including manufacturing, in an effort to actively engage them in the community.

Applications are now being accepted into the modified program which will take place from June 8-11, and is specifically for juniors entering their senior year of high school (class of 2022) who reside in the Tipp City or Bethel school districts.

This group of selected high school students will participate in a week-long program to develop and enhance community leadership skills and their potential through a series of classroom and practical learning experiences. Specific activities and speakers will be determined as the schedule is confirmed and pending the necessary guidelines for businesses and locations.

The class will participate in the Project T.I.P.P. (Teens Impacting & Promoting Philanthropy) program where they will be selecting area non-profits to receive a small grant for their organizations. The Tipp City Foundation will be allocating $5,000 toward this portion of the program.

Only 12 students from Tipp City and Bethel school districts will be selected for this exclusive opportunity. Students must reside in the district and have completed their junior year of high school are eligible to apply. Eligible students can attend any school or be homeschooled.

The cost is $25 to participate and applications must be received by midnight April 23. The Teen Leadership Academy application and additional information are available at www.tippcitychamber.org/teen-leadership-academy.html or by contacting the chamber at (937) 667-8300 or info@tippcitychamber.org.

This program is made possible by the support of local business leaders, along with the Tipp City Foundation, Abbott, and Park National Bank.