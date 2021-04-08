Area briefs

Farmers market looks to add new vendors

PIQUA — The Piqua Community Farmers Market season will get underway on Thursday, May 27 and in an effort to recruit additional vendors Mainstreet Piqua is hosting an open house for potential market vendors on Wednesday, April 14. The open house will run from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Mainstreet Piqua office, 326 N. Main St. During the open house, potential vendors will have a chance to ask questions about the Piqua Community Farmers Market and complete their applications.

The 2021 market hours will be 3-6 p.m. each Thursday from the last Thursday in May through the end of September. The market will be held on High Street in front of the Piqua Public Library.

Piqua Community Farmers Market rules and regulations, as well as an application form, can be found at the market website at www.piquafarmersmarket.com. All vendors at the farmers market, including last year’s vendors, are required to complete an application form and be formally approved to set up at the market. Questions about the market can be directed to Mainstreet Piqua at (937) 773-9355.

FFA member of month named

CASSTOWN — The April 2021 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Member of the Month is Leann Vernon. She is a senior and fourth year member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter. Her parents are Doug Vernon and Brenda Vernon.

Vernon recently competed in the State FFA Virtual Poultry Evaluation Career Development event where she led the team and placed 17th out of 282 individuals. She has also competed in the State FFA Grain Merchandising and State Food Science and Technology competitions this school year. Her Supervised Agricultural Experience Program consists of raising and marketing fall chrysanthemums.

Meeting upcoming

TROY — The Miami County Community Action Council will be holding the next board meeting from 9:30-11 a.m. Thursday, April 15 at 1695Troy-Sidney Road, Troy. The public is invited to attend.