Wednesday Diamond Roundup

SIDNEY — The Bethel softball team defeated Lehman Catholic 19-9 Wednesday.
Lily Williams had a big game for the Bees with two home runs, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs.
Liv Reittinger was 4-for-5 with a double and three RBIs, whiel Courtney Eschele was 2-for-5 with a double and a home run and two RBIs.
Paige Kearns was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs.
Williams pitched a seven hitter, striking out seven and walking one.
Anna Cianciolo led Lehman, going 3-for-4 with two triples and two RBIs.
Annie Stiver struck out six and walked three.
Troy softball
edges Pirates
WEST CARROLLTON — The Troy softball team rallied late for a 6-5 win over West Carrollton Wednesday to improve to 5-3.
In the third, Allyson Burns reached on an error and scored on an error.
Troy was trailing 3-1 going to the sixth inning, before scoring three runs to take the lead.
Caroline Turnbull scored on a passed ball in the inning and Lauren Fonner had a RBI fielder’s choice.
After West Carrollton took a 5-4 lead after six innings, Troy scored two runs in the seventh and held on for the win.
Abby Kloeker reached on an error and Abby Welbaum slugged a two-run homer for the winning runs.
Fonner and Welbaum each had two RBIs in the game and Briana Lavender was 3-for-4 with a double.
Welbaum and Lilly James combined to strikeout eight.
Bullodgs
drop game
CARLISLE — The Milton-Union softball team lost 3-1 to Carlisle as the Bulldogs defense had some costly errors.
Madison Jones pitched a five-hitter, striking out nine.
BASEBALL
Newton pounds
Belmont 16-0
PLEASANT HILL — The Newton baseball team scored 11 runs in the first inning and cruised to a 16-0 win over Belmont Wednesday.
Newton took advantage of 11 walks.
Harold Oburn was 2-for-2 with a double and four RBIs and Alex Koon was 2-for-2 with a triple and three RBIs.
Lane Bayer and Oburn combined on a two-hitter, striking out 11 and walking two.
Milton loses
to Carlisle
CARLISLE — The Milton-Union baseball team lost to Carlisle 10-2 Wednesday.
Peyton Nichols was 2-for-3 at the plate.
Nicholas and Mckinah Rupp combined to strikeout two and walk six.