Wednesday Diamond Roundup

SIDNEY — The Bethel softball team defeated Lehman Catholic 19-9 Wednesday.

Lily Williams had a big game for the Bees with two home runs, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs.

Liv Reittinger was 4-for-5 with a double and three RBIs, whiel Courtney Eschele was 2-for-5 with a double and a home run and two RBIs.

Paige Kearns was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs.

Williams pitched a seven hitter, striking out seven and walking one.

Anna Cianciolo led Lehman, going 3-for-4 with two triples and two RBIs.

Annie Stiver struck out six and walked three.

Troy softball

edges Pirates

WEST CARROLLTON — The Troy softball team rallied late for a 6-5 win over West Carrollton Wednesday to improve to 5-3.

In the third, Allyson Burns reached on an error and scored on an error.

Troy was trailing 3-1 going to the sixth inning, before scoring three runs to take the lead.

Caroline Turnbull scored on a passed ball in the inning and Lauren Fonner had a RBI fielder’s choice.

After West Carrollton took a 5-4 lead after six innings, Troy scored two runs in the seventh and held on for the win.

Abby Kloeker reached on an error and Abby Welbaum slugged a two-run homer for the winning runs.

Fonner and Welbaum each had two RBIs in the game and Briana Lavender was 3-for-4 with a double.

Welbaum and Lilly James combined to strikeout eight.

Bullodgs

drop game

CARLISLE — The Milton-Union softball team lost 3-1 to Carlisle as the Bulldogs defense had some costly errors.

Madison Jones pitched a five-hitter, striking out nine.

BASEBALL

Newton pounds

Belmont 16-0

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton baseball team scored 11 runs in the first inning and cruised to a 16-0 win over Belmont Wednesday.

Newton took advantage of 11 walks.

Harold Oburn was 2-for-2 with a double and four RBIs and Alex Koon was 2-for-2 with a triple and three RBIs.

Lane Bayer and Oburn combined on a two-hitter, striking out 11 and walking two.

Milton loses

to Carlisle

CARLISLE — The Milton-Union baseball team lost to Carlisle 10-2 Wednesday.

Peyton Nichols was 2-for-3 at the plate.

Nicholas and Mckinah Rupp combined to strikeout two and walk six.