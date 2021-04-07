Tuesday Tennis Roundup

TROY — The Troy tennis team improved to 4-0 with a 5-0 win over Xenia Tuesday.

Noah George and Wyatt Hench won singles matches by forfeit.

In another singles match, Ohki Kato won 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, Matt Bess and Henry Johnston won 6-0, 6-0 and Aiden Miller and Eli Monnin won 6-0, 6-0.

Tipp netters

top Piqua

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe tennis team picked up a 5-0 win over Piqua Tuesday.

In singles, Kessler Hackenberger defeated Barr 6-0, 6-0; Luke Blake defeated Stephen Dolder 6-0, 6-0 and Chris Nichols defeated Lance Staley 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, Aaron and Cameron Davis defeated Noah Ruley and Gabriel Switzer 6-1, 6-0 and Sean Nichols and Nathan Gagnon defeated Phillip Rossman and Ayden Black 6-0, 6-1.