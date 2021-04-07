Tuesday Baseball Roundup

XENIA — The Troy baseball team cruised to a 12-0 win over Xenia Tuesday to improve to 4-0 in the MVL.

In the first inning, Zach Prouty walked and came around to scored on an error.

Troy added four runs in the third.

Nick Kawecki walked.

Baylee Shepherd, Ryder Kirtley and Prouty all drove in runs with hits and Trayce Mercer had a sacrifice fly to score a run and make it 5-0.

In the fourth, Kawecki was hit by a pitch and Kirtley doubled him in.

Troy added three more runs in the fifth inning.

Caleb Fogarty singled, Mercer walked and Eli Smith had a bunt single to load the bases.

Fogarty scored on an error, Owen Harlamert had a RBI single and Connor Hutchinson had a sacrifice fly to make it 9-0.

The Trojans closed out the scoring in the seventh inning, with three more runs.

After Eli Otten singled and Tim Malott doubled, Andrew Helman had a two-run double and came around to score on Prouty’s fielder’s choice.

Kirtley was 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs.

Shephard was 2-for-3 and Helman had a double and two RBIs.

Fogarty was 3-for-5, Prouty had two RBIs and Malott doubled.

Brian Allen and Ethan Rekow combined on a three-hitter, striking out five and walking two.

Tipp baseball

tops Piqua

PIQUA — The Tippecanoe baseball team defeated Piqua 24-12 at Hardman Field Tuesday.

Jake Smith was 4-for-4 with five RBIs for Tippecanoe.

Trey Davis was 2-for-2 with a double and Troy Taylor had four RBIs.

Clay Vaughn was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Matt Salmon was 2-for-3.

Max Dunaway and Gavin Martin both had two RBIs.

Jonathan Baileys was 2-for-4 with a double, triple and four RBIs.

For Piqua, Brayden Offenbacher was 2-for-2.

Trenton Rudd was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Damian Lawson was 2-for-3.

Blane Ouhl had a triple and four RBIs, Zane Pratt had a double and two RBIs and Jerell Lewis doubled.

Keller blanks

Marion Elgin

SIDNEY — Alex Keller pitched a three-hit shutout as the Lehman Catholic baseball team defeated Marion Elgin 7-0 Tuesday.

Keller struck out 13 and walked three.

He helped himself at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs.

Ethan Stiver was 2-for-3 with a double.

Bees fall

in CCC

BRANDT — The Bethel baseball team lost to Tri-Village 8-7 Tuesday.

Justin Pentall and Luke Gray were both 2-for-4.

Spencer Briggs and Braden Hennagir both doubled.

Four pitchers combined to strikeout seven and walk eight.

Bradford

loses 9-6

BRADFORD — The Bradford basebll team lost 9-6 to Tri-County North in CCC action Tuesday.

Keaton Mead had a double and two RBIs.

Gage Wills had two RBIs and Taven Leach was 2-for-4.

Tucker Miller and Leach combined to strike out 11 and walk seven.

Milton loses

in SWBL play

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union baseball team lost to Preble Shawnee 6-1 Tuesday in SWBL play.

Peyton Nichols had a double.

Four pitchers combined on an eight-hitter, striking out two and walking four.