Portraits for Pooches to raise funds for rescue

SIDNEY — Laber of Love Pet Rescue will hold a fundraiser on National Dog Mom’s Day, May 8. Portraits for Pooches will be held starting at noon and will allow pet owners to get a professional photo of their pet. The event will be held on a family farm on 25-A south of Sidney.

For a sitting fee of $25 per pet, the owner will receive a 15-minute session with the photographer (and dog trainer assisting), one digital print with the photographer’s release, and a goody bag for the pet. After the session, the owner will also have the option to purchase additional prints. All proceeds from the initial donation and profit from the additional prints will benefit the hospice pets at Laber of Love Pet Rescue. The mission of Laber of Love Pet Rescue is to provide hospice care to older pets or those with untreatable medical conditions that find themselves without a family; to allow these pets to live out the remainder of their lives with love, dignity, and comfort by providing a safe home and necessary medical care; and to provide education to the public regarding the care of these pets.

To book your appointment and learn more about Laber of Love Pet Rescue, visit the rescue’s website, laberoflovepetrescue.com. For more information, email us at laberoflovepets@gmail.com.