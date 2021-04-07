Area briefs

Vectren work continues

PIQUA — As part of Vectren’s Bare Steel/Cast Iron replacement program, Ritter Plumbing will be working in the 600 block of Covington Avenue through Friday, April 9.

Traffic will be maintained, but to help ensure the safety of the construction workers as well as the traveling public, motorists should remain alert, reduce their speed and watch for stopped traffic while passing through the work zone area.

All work is weather permitting.

Veterans event set

TROY — The first veterans’ monthly coffee event of the year will be from 9-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 7 at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, 2245 S. County Road 25-A, Troy.

Veterans and their friends are invited for free coffee and doughnuts at the museum, sponsored by Miami County Veterans Services. This month’s speaker will be Valerie Mullikin, founder of “Operation Veteran & Caregiver Support.”

Board meeting upcoming

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services will have its monthly board of trustees meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 1. The TMCS board meets the third Thursday of each month. The meetings are being held via Zoom until further notice, and the public is welcome to attend. Email ktaylor@tmcomservices.org for a link to the meeting or visit tmcomservices.org for more information.

UVMC offers sports performance program

TROY — The UVMC Center for Sports Medicine will offer a sports performance program this summer for athletes entering grades sixth through eighth next school year.

Edge Camp Jr. will be held June 1-21 at Tippecanoe High School Mondays through Thursdays from 10-11:30 a.m.

The Edge Camp Jr. program is an outcome-based training focused on improving athletes’ functional ability, speed, power, and agility. The training utilizes age-appropriate strengthening activities and emphasizes education on proper form and techniques as well as injury prevention. It incorporates proper running mechanics/ground-based speed drills, plyometric jumping techniques, and flexibility exercises.

The cost for the program is $250 and the registration deadline is May 22.

To register online, visit PremierHealth.com/EdgeCampJr. To register by phone, call Carefinders at (866) 608-3463.

For more information, contact the UVMC Center for Sports Medicine at (937) 440-7152.

Take a trail walk to the wildflowers

TROY — Visit Brukner Nature Center for a hike beginning Monday, April 19 to celebrate Earth Week and see all the wildflowers popping up on the trails.

Not only will you see marsh marigold and Virginia bluebells blooming, but you will also notice 20 colorful flower-shaped cut-outs along the trails. Each of these cut-outs will have a question for you to answer and a fun fact. Tag the center on social media at @bruknernaturecenter and #itsaboutwildlife.

Admission for nonmembers is $2.50 per person or $10 per family (please use the drop-box by the front door).