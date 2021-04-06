Monday Tennis Roundup

TROY — The Troy tennis team improved to 3-0 with a 3-2 win over Northmont Monday in non-conference action.

In singles, Genki Masunaga lost o Matthew Correll 3-6, 6-1, 4-1 retired, Noah George defeated Adam Stanley 6-4, 6-3 and Wyatt Hench defeated Steve Peters 6-1, 6-0.

In doubles, Matt Bess and Andrew Johnston defeated Trent Kelsey and Lucian Phister 6-4, 6-4 and Aiden Miller and Eli Monnin lost to Aiden Pine and Christian Hinegardner 6-4, 6-4.

Piqua netters

drop match

PIQUA — The Piqua boys tennis team lost to Northridge 4-1 Monday.

In singles, Cael Barr lost to Hamilton 6-4, 6-0; Stephen Dolder defeatedKing 6-3, 6-1 and Lance Staley lost to Hix 6-0, 4-6, 6-1.

In doubles, Gabriel Switzer and Noah Ruley lost to White and Royalty 6-3, 6-1 and Phillip Rossman and Ayden Black lost to Isaacs and Feller 6-1, 6-3.

Lehman tops

Celina 4-1

CELINA — The Lehman Catholic boys tennis team defeated Celina 4-1 Monday.

“It was a good team win for us,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “Sam (Gilardi) came from 3-0 down in the second set to win. With Chris Evans gone on spring break, Joe (Pannapara) moved up to 2 (second singles) and won easily. Brock (Bostick) moved up from second doubles to third singles to clinch the win for us.

“Max (Schmiesing) and Brandon (Jones) were really aggressive in their win.”

In singles, Gilardi defeated Logan Goettemoeller 6-1, 7-5; Pannapara defeated Nick Forlow 6-2, 6-2 and Bostick defeated Caitlyn Cramer 6-2, 6-2.

In doubles, Jones and Schmiesing defeated Maggie Zang and RJ Veit 6-2, 6-2; and Thomas White and Logan Linson lost to Keaton Fishbaugh and Diego Casterona 6-2, 6-2.