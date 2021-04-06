Information from Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports:

April 4

• UNRULY JUVENILE: A deputy responded to the 4000 block of East State Route 55 in Lostcreek Township in regards to an unruly juvenile. After further investigation, one juvenile female was charged with unruly juvenile and underage consumption of alcohol. The female was also transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital for a voluntary mental health evaluation.

• UNDERAGE CONSUMPTION: A deputy responded to the 8000 block of Palmer Road, Bethel Township, in reference to a disabled vehicle abandoned in a private driveway. The owner was unable to be located and the vehicle was inventoried and towed. This case is closed.

• PRISONER TRANSPORT: The Brookville Police picked up Kaci Blankenship on a Miami County probation violation warrant. Brookville Police requested to transfer custody at the county line. A deputy took custody of Blankenship at State Route 48 and the Montgomery County Line and then transported her to the Miami County Jail where she was incarcerated with no issues.

• DRUG OFFENSE: A deputy was dispatched to the Miami County Safety Building in reference to a conveyance complaint. Upon further investigation, the suspect did not possess the illegal drugs when it was brought into the facility. No charges can be filed.

• VEHICLE THEFT: Trey Bucio of Union Township reported a theft of his vehicle in Concord Township. This case is pending.

• DECEASED MALE: A deputy responded to an assist fire call at 6185 Studebaker Road in Bethel Township, Miami County. The homeowner advised she returned home and located a pasture behind her house on fire. At the scene, a male subject was located in the area and pronounced deceased. It was determined the male may have suffered a medical issue while tending to brush in the area, which led to severe burns on his person. Fire investigators were called to the scene, and the deceased male was later transported to the Miami Valley Regional Crime Lab for autopsy.

• MENACING: A deputy was dispatched to the listed address in reference to a disturbance in the South State Route 202 and US Route 40 area of Phoneton. Upon further investigation, this was a road rage incident that led into Huber Heights jurisdiction. No weapon was discharged in the verbal dispute in Miami County’s jurisdiction. No charges will be filed.

• ASSIST FIRE: A deputy was asked to assist with a fire complaint in the 4000 block of US Route 40, Bethel Township. After further investigation, it was found that a small fire had burned approximately a 4-by-4 section of a lower piece on a neighboring trailer. The reporting party did not wish to press any charges and just wanted the incident documented in case any further problems occur. This case is closed.

April 5

• PRISONER TRANSPORT: A deputy was dispatched to Darke County Jail in reference to a poisoner transport. Donald Garrett was in their custody on a warrant out of Miami County for a probation violation. The deputy transported Garrett to the Miami County Jail where he was handed over to jail staff.