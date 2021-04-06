County libraries recognize National Library Week

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County libraries are celebrating National Library Week this week with a variety of activities for all ages virtually and in person, with a theme of “Welcome to Your Library.”

The Troy-Miami County Public Library continues to see an average of about 6,000 people a month, but hopes to welcome even more people as in-person programming resumes with National Library Week.

Anyone can stop by the library or the bookmobile to pick up an activity packet and craft or print it online at the library’s website at tmcpl.org.

A sidewalk book sale will be held by the Friends of the Troy Library at the library from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 10 and features a selection of gently used books and other materials. Social distancing rules apply. Please wear masks.

Troy library patrons can guess the number of books at the Troy, Pleasant Hill, and bookmobile for a chance to win a prize. Guesses can be done on Facebook or in person through April 10.

The Tipp City Public Library recently reopened to the public with changes library director Lisa Santucci hopes create an even more welcoming environment for all.

The library received CARES Act funds allowing it to build a first-floor handicapped accessible restroom near the children’s area with touchless features. The restrooms also provide a sheltered area for nursing mothers.

The library also used CARES Act funds to install water bottle fillers and added some artwork. Tipp City alum Atalie Gagnet painted a mural on the exterior of the library facing the alley, making a photo destination. A mural on the doors of the interior meeting room features Charleston Falls Preserve and was created by Rusty Harden. Tipp City Public Library also continues to offer a variety of virtual programs, including yoga, beer tastings, and book clubs, which can be found at https://tippcitylibrary.org/events.

Bradford Public Library is offering overdue fine forgiveness for the remainder of 2021 and is continuing to accept donations for the community food bank to help with replacement costs for lost and damaged items.

The Bradford staff is busy planning for summer with several in-person activities and prize giveaways.

“The Innovation Station is open and ready for eager crafters and tinkerers to visit,” said library director Stacie Layman.

Milton-Union Public Library in West Milton recently received funds to purchase new books as part of the Celebrating Ohio Book Awards and Authors program and is looking forward to adding these materials to their collections, said library director Katy Miller. The library recently added touchless features to existing restrooms and upgraded its virtual programming tools with CARES Act funds and is now looking forward to programming a fun and educational summer reading program for the community.

J. R. Clarke Public Library in Covington is welcoming people to its temporary location at 101-103 N. High St. while the library building undergoes renovations. The renovations are expected to be completed by the end of August, weather permitting.

Library patrons are asked not to forget to hashtag #Ohiolibraryweek, #iloveOHlibraries for social media posts celebrating National Library Week.